Nazdar to Produce VFP’s Electronic Inks for US Market
VFP develops screen inks for industrial applications, including bank cards and printed electronics.
(PRESS RELEASE) SHAWNEE, KS – VFP Ink Technologies has entered into a license and manufacturing agreement with Nazdar to produce and distribute VFP’s electronic ink for the conductive printing market in the US.
VFP’s core business is developing and manufacturing decorative and functional screen inks for industrial applications, such as bank cards, adhesive labels and printed electronics. This expands on the current relationship where Nazdar and VFP have partnered to where Nazdar sells VFP Credit Card inks in the US since 2012.
Nazdar Ink Technologies has manufactured specialty graphic screen printing inks since 1922 and currently produces a wide range of screen, Inkjet, Narrow Web, Coding & Marking, and other industrial coatings utilized by printers around the globe.
VFP President, Marc Doligé states, “Working with Nazdar for several years has proven them to be invaluable partners, with excellent knowhow, quality and production capacity. It is a logical next step to allow them to make our Electronic inks for the US. It is another good opportunity to bring an added value to our existing offer to our customers.”
“We’re delighted to enhance our partnership with VFP Ink Technologies,” comments Richard Bowles, President and CEO of Nazdar. “VFP Ink Technologies early vision on the conductive inks market potential and their ambitious R&D program (VFP investing 10% of annual sales revenue), make them a well-respected printing inks manufacturer. Together with Nazdar’s excellent ink manufacturing capability, we are excited to offer great support for new and existing US customers.
"The partnership is very important for us because the US market is aware that Nazdar is a strong reliable source for inks which will improve product availability and service," says Arnaud Maquinghen – VFP – General Director.
Mike Johnson – Nazdar – VP Graphic and Industrial Sales states, “This partnership expansion will provide our customers with better solutions from a single source. With Nazdar now offering screen ink solutions for both the front/graphic portion of membrane switches and now the electronic inks to complete the back (sub-surface) “conductive” part of the application, industrial screen printers have a partner with US manufactured inks, regional inventory and technical support.”
For more information on Nazdar, please visit nazdar.com.
For more information on VFP Ink Technologies, please visit vfp-ink-technologies.com.
