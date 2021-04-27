New Live FESPA Virtual Event Series Helps Printers Get Fit for Recovery

(PRESS RELEASE) FESPA is introducing FIT — FESPA Innovations and Trends — a new series of live virtual events aimed at helping printers plan effectively for their business recovery.

The interactive, live online events are each themed around a particular area of technology and applications, giving visitors a focused environment in which to engage with new products and explore trends. The first two events in the series will take place in May and June 2021 and are as follows:

Wide Format: May 26-27, 2021

Focusing on wide-format graphics and the evolving printed décor market, this event will showcase innovations from a range of leading technology, software and substrate suppliers.

Gold sponsors include: Durst, highlighting its latest P5 portfolio; EFI, showcasing its new EFI Vutek Q5; HP, showing its new Latex 700 and 800 portfolios; Kornit Digital, explaining how printers can harness its NeoPigment inks; Mimaki, presenting its new 100 series of UV, solvent and sublimation printers; OneVision, highlighting its end-to-end automation suite; and PrintFactory, discussing the benefits of using correct workflow and color management tools.

Other participating suppliers include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Aleph, Aslan, Avery Dennison, Dataline, Elitron, Fotoba, Hanglory, Kala, Klieverik, Kongsberg, Mactac, Mutoh, Pigment.Inc, PLASTGommet, PONGS, STS Inks and TTS.

Advertisement

Printed Clothing: June 9-10, 2021

The second FIT event focuses on the textile printing and garment decoration sector, covering direct-to-garment (DTG), screen printing, software and materials.

Gold sponsors include: B-FLEX, showcasing its growing heat-transfer vinyl portfolio; EFI Reggiani, introducing its integrated offering for digital textile production; Gemini CAD, highlighting its software solutions for fashion designers, manufacturers and e-commerce brands; Kornit Digital, presenting the latest Kornit HD industrial DTG printers; Polyprint, presenting its DTG & Direct-to-fabric (DTF) printers and pre-treatment machines; PrintFactory, highlighting its suite of textile software tools; Roland, introducing a new compact DTG printer; and ROQ, showing its latest innovations in automatic screen printing and hybrid printing.

Other exhibitors include technology suppliers INO, Klieverik, Lotus Holland, Melco, Pigment.Inc, Sport PrintLab, Vastex, customised software solution provider Zakeke, and transfer-film producer COVEME.

Each FIT event will feature a minimum of 16 exhibitors presenting their products and solutions. Visitors will have open access to virtual demonstrations, exhibitor insight and Q&A sessions. Participants can see the full event program in advance to plan their time, and the online platform makes it easy to join live chats, network via video chat and schedule timed meetings.

FESPA FIT events are free to attend for visitors, but numbers are capped to manage the quality of the interactive experience for printers and suppliers alike.

Advertisement

“Spring is here, and businesses are increasingly focused on their plans for re-invigoration after this hugely challenging year,” says FESPA CEO Neil Felton. “To plan investments and make informed decisions, printers need to be able to see new products, discover technological developments, and access expert advice on products, applications and avenues for diversification and development.”

“Speaking to printers across our communities it’s clear that – while their strong preference is to do all of this in a live event setting – there’s a pressing need to access information in a time-efficient way. They want the opportunity to ask questions, take advice, interact with suppliers and nurture relationships with like-minded entrepreneurs. By launching the FIT series of virtual events, we’re supporting our community in the most effective way available until we can meet in the real world again at a FESPA live exhibition.”

The events will take place on the digital event hosting platform that was used for the virtual FESPA Global Summit, which took place in January 2021, providing an accessible and easy-to-navigate environment.

Visit herefor the detailed FIT wide-format event program and to register as a visitor.

For the printed clothing event program and registration, visit here.