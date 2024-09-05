Press Releases
New Printing Industry Inclusivity Guidebook to Be Released
Official debut at Printing United Expo on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m.
(PRESS RELEASE) MESA, AZ – Industry veterans Jed Seifert and Vince Bartozzi with Stakes Manufacturing, Patrick Bardsley and Tim Howe with Spectrum Designs, and Marshall Atkinson with Atkinson Consulting have teamed up to author the definitive guidebook championing hiring people with disabilities into the print workforce.
The book is entitled “INKclusivity: Company Benefits of Disability Inclusion & How-to Implementation Guide for the Print Industry.” It challenges the printing industry’s notion of who should be considered for a job. The book aims to open business owners’ minds to what is possible when you focus on people’s abilities instead of disabilities and help them see the path to creating an opportunity for someone with disabilities who might be their next best employee.
Jed Seifert says, “We’re helping companies understand the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and what inclusion does for your business. This starts with breaking down the false stigmas and preconceived notions around hiring people with disabilities and then educating them on the incredible free disability employment support organizations all over the country that are eager to assist them.
We aim to drive an industry-wide impact, creating more employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the print industry while helping companies improve their culture, retention, and performance. Creating a safe, welcoming environment for all people, where they can be comfortable being themselves and don’t have to pretend to be anything different. A work environment where all employees with and without disabilities can be open about their weaknesses and what they need to be successful, knowing that the company will help them mitigate their challenges, cultivate their strengths, and put them in a position to be successful, maximizing their fulfillment, happiness, and dedication.”
“Inkclusivity” is a guidebook that contains the collective experience of how a business can make inclusivity work. It provides the tools necessary to make effective change.Advertisement
- Understanding Inclusivity
- Workplace Assessment
- Building an Inclusive Culture
- Hiring and Onboarding Practices
- Universal Design and Process Optimization
- Ongoing Support and Development
- Community Engagement and Partnerships
- Success Strategies
- Legal Considerations and Compliance
The “INKclusivity” book will officially debut with a panel discussion at the Printing United Expo on the Apparel Zone stage at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 11. All of the authors, plus Josh Carruth, SVP of the Association of Printing United Alliance, will participate in the discussion. At the event, attendees can sign up for a free digital book download.
“INKclusivity: Company Benefits of Disability Inclusion & How to Implementation Guide for the Print Industry” will be available in both print and digital download formats in October, coinciding with National Disability Awareness Month.
Click this link to sign up for FREE INKclusivity digital book.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Epson UV Flatbed Desktop Printer
Promoting Female Leadership
New Printing Industry Inclusivity Guidebook to Be Released
STAHLS’ Adds Two New Master Distributors
‘We Do What We Gotta’ Do’
Sakurai’s Servo-Driven Cylinder Press
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy1 month ago
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
-
Case Studies2 months ago
UV Printing Enables Custom Prototyping and Short-Run Production
-
Webinars/Videos1 month ago
Leading Ladies
-
Marshall Atkinson1 month ago
AI Image Generation Pros
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
S&S Activewear and alphabroder Announce Agreement to Combine
-
Case Studies1 month ago
How Color Evaluation is More Mobile and Accessible Than It’s Ever Been
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 months ago
10 Reasons to Add UV DTF Printing to Your Shop’s Arsenal
-
Digital Printing2 months ago
Vastex PTF-100/D-100 Dryer Combo