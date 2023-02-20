Next Level Apparel Hires President

Next Level Apparel has appointed Mike Alexander its new president.

He comes to the Los Angeles-based blank apparel wholesaler after serving as executive vice president for Careismatic Brands, a provider of medical apparel and footwear.

At Careismatic Brands, Alexander provided direction and leadership to various departments including B2B and D2C sales, product design and merchandising, marketing, and customer service.

In his new role, Alexander will have leadership responsibility for sales, marketing, and product management.

“This is a big win for us. Mike is joining us at time when we have a lot of momentum, and he makes us that much stronger,” said NLA CEO Randy Hales in a media release. “He played a key role in the growth of Careismatic from $200 million to over $600 million during his tenure, including a three-year initiative that grew the digital revenue side of the business to over $100 million.”

“This is like joining a team on its way to the Super Bowl. I’m thrilled to be joining the company and to do my part to build upon the successes at Next Level Apparel,” said Alexander in the release. “I believe there are many opportunities to expand our product offering in adjacent categories and grow with both our existing customers and new ones, along with extending our global footprint.”

Alexander graduated with an MBA from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles after earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from National University in La Jolla, California.