Next Level Apparel Transitions to Recycled Polyester Fabric

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES – Next Level Apparel (“NLA” or “the company”) today announced that it will transition its entire product line of polyester blended fabrics to recycled polyester, marking another significant step in advancing the company’s longstanding commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. The transition was effective March 1, 2023, and will impact all incoming fabrics. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

“Eliminating waste and reducing our impact on the environment is one way we continue to help support and improve the communities where we live and work,” said NLA CEO Randy Hales. “Our transition to recycled polyester marks a big step in our ongoing sustainability efforts – and we’re proud our company ethos is reflected in the products we produce.”

In 2019, NLA launched its Sustainable Collection, made of an eco-friendly fabric made with 70% recycled material. Through that initiative alone, the company has repurposed over 5 million recycled plastic water bottles through the products in that collection.

“We recognize the responsibility that we have as a brand to find ways to mitigate our impact on the environment wherever possible,” said NLA Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Carly Gerstman. “Though there is no simple solution, this is yet another opportunity for NLA to continue to set a high standard by implementing more sustainable practices throughout our supply chain.”

NLA has been committed to quality and socially conscious operations since its founding in 2003. Earlier this year, the company transitioned all incoming fabric to 100% U.S. grown cotton, as well as initiated partnerships with Oritain, to provide origin verification for its worldwide cotton program, and with GK Global and Grupo M, as it seeks to strengthen nearshore production accessibility. By keeping responsible sourcing and sustainability at the forefront of its decision making, NLA as an industry leader continues to meaningfully advance its commitment to supply chain transparency and sustainable business practices.

About Next Level Apparel

Next Level Apparel is a design innovator, industry leader and top supplier of premium blank apparel. NLA put its stamp on the map as a blank apparel pioneer in the printwear industry by answering the call to its customers’ need for a Sublimation T-shirt. The company’s passion for exceptional craftsmanship catalyzed the development of more styles and ultimately formed the Next Level Apparel brand – putting the customer first, always, and in all ways. The company’s tagline, “Ready to Inspire,” is a commitment to finding new ways to make it easier for customers to keep their shelves fully stocked with thoughtfully designed premium blank apparel that offers exceptional printability. NLA is committed to sustainable, legally compliant, and ethical operations worldwide.

