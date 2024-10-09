Ninja Patches Offers 5 Business-Day Shipping

(PRESS RELEASE) PHILADELPHIA, PA – Ninja Transfers announces the launch of a new five business-day shipping option for a variety of custom patch styles. With the new shipping offering, Ninja Patches, a division of Ninja Transfers, is responding to the growing demand for faster delivery without compromising on the premium quality that customers have come to expect. By offering a five-business day ship option, the company enhances its commitment to providing reliable, high-quality products with quick turnaround times.

This new shipping option covers several of Ninja Patches’ most popular patch styles, including Embroidery Patches, which feature custom designs stitched with precision for a classic look and feel. The option also applies to 3D Embroidery Patches, which offer elevated designs with a dynamic, textured effect, as well as Leather Patches, made from genuine leather for a high-end, durable finish. Faux Leather Patches, a vegan-friendly alternative offering the same premium appearance and durability, also are available under the new service. Full Color Patches, which deliver vibrant, photo-realistic designs with a soft finish, and Print and Stitch Patches, combining printed designs with embroidery for a unique customization option, are included as well.

“We know our customers constantly are seeking faster turnaround times while still expecting top-notch quality, and we’re proud to deliver both,” said Victor Ilisco, Director of Business Development at Ninja Transfers. “This new shipping option allows businesses and individuals to receive their customized patches in record time, without sacrificing the craftsmanship we’re known for.”

The five-day shipping option is ideal for companies needing last-minute branding materials, event organizers seeking quick promotional merchandise, or anyone working with tight deadlines who still wants high-quality custom patches.