Press Releases
“Ninja Rewards”: Earn Points for Real Dollar Discounts on Future Orders
Discover “Ninja Rewards” by Ninja Transfers: Earn points with every purchase and redeem for real-dollar discounts instantly.
(PRESS RELEASE) PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ninja Transfers, the leader in direct-to-film (DTF) transfer technology, announced the launch of “Ninja Rewards,” a new loyalty and rewards program tailored to recognize and reward its dedicated customers with REAL dollars off its future orders.
How does it work? Members will earn points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for discounts on future orders right at checkout with the click of a button. From small businesses and hobbyists to side hustlers, the customer response has been incredible. This new program is their way of saying thank you and ensuring that loyal customers add additional profit margin to the bottom line.
Ninja Transfers is committed to providing the highest quality DTF transfers in the market, with the quickest turnaround times. “Ninja Rewards” builds on this commitment by enhancing the customer experience and providing additional value with every transaction.
Joining “Ninja Rewards” is easy, free, and instant. For additional information about “Ninja Rewards” or to sign up, please visit here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
“Ninja Rewards”: Earn Points for Real Dollar Discounts on Future Orders
Screen Printing Products Wrap-Up for May-June
Infinity Her Teams Up with Nonprofit to Celebrate Volunteers During National Volunteer Week
Looking Back at the Early Years of Screen Printing: A Color Separation Showdown
Gen Z Gymnast-Turned-Printer Finds Success Through Increased Efficiency
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Hope Harbor to Receive Donation from BlueCotton’s 2024 Mary Ruth King Award Recipient
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Sports Inspired Clothing Market: The Influence of Sports on Fashion Forward Looks
-
Columns2 months ago
8 Marketing Mistakes Not to Make When Promoting Your Screen Printing Services Online
-
Editor's Note2 months ago
Livin’ the High Life
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
How to Create a Winning Culture in Your Screen-Printing Business
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Screen Printing for Texture and Depth
-
Headlines2 months ago
Live Poster Printing Raises $30K for Charity
-
Headlines2 months ago
613 Originals Takes a Unique Approach to Sales Presentation