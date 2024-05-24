“Ninja Rewards”: Earn Points for Real Dollar Discounts on Future Orders

(PRESS RELEASE) PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ninja Transfers, the leader in direct-to-film (DTF) transfer technology, announced the launch of “Ninja Rewards,” a new loyalty and rewards program tailored to recognize and reward its dedicated customers with REAL dollars off its future orders.

How does it work? Members will earn points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for discounts on future orders right at checkout with the click of a button. From small businesses and hobbyists to side hustlers, the customer response has been incredible. This new program is their way of saying thank you and ensuring that loyal customers add additional profit margin to the bottom line.

Ninja Transfers is committed to providing the highest quality DTF transfers in the market, with the quickest turnaround times. “Ninja Rewards” builds on this commitment by enhancing the customer experience and providing additional value with every transaction.

Joining “Ninja Rewards” is easy, free, and instant. For additional information about “Ninja Rewards” or to sign up, please visit here.