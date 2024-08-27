Ninja Transfer 3-D Puff Transfers

Bring designs to life with a bold, textured effect that gives a dynamic, three-dimensional look. These 3-D puff transfers allow one-color designs to rise off the fabric and create a stunning effect. Ideal for a variety of applications including apparel, bags, and hats, they offer a unique way for brands and individuals to make their designs stand out. These new transfers are made from premium materials, ensuring they are not only visually striking but also highly durable. Their easy application process makes them accessible for both professional printers and DIY enthusiasts.

