Media & Substrates
Ninja Transfer 3-D Puff Transfers
Ideal for a variety of applications including apparel, bags, and hats, and more.
Bring designs to life with a bold, textured effect that gives a dynamic, three-dimensional look. These 3-D puff transfers allow one-color designs to rise off the fabric and create a stunning effect. Ideal for a variety of applications including apparel, bags, and hats, they offer a unique way for brands and individuals to make their designs stand out. These new transfers are made from premium materials, ensuring they are not only visually striking but also highly durable. Their easy application process makes them accessible for both professional printers and DIY enthusiasts.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: NinjaPatches
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
6 Myths Debunked: Uncovering the Truth About Heat Transfers
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
Grading the Upgrades and Improvements to CorelDraw 2024
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy4 weeks ago
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Point/Counterpoint: AI Image Generation Cons
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 months ago
Here’s How Heat Transfer Technology is Helping High-Performance Sportswear Achieve New Heights
-
Marshall Atkinson1 month ago
AI Image Generation Pros
-
Case Studies1 month ago
UV Printing Enables Custom Prototyping and Short-Run Production