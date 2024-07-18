Ninja Transfers Implements Buy Now Pay Later Options

(PRESS RELEASE)PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ninja Transfers, a leading e-commerce platform renowned for its direct-to-film (DTF) transfer technology, announces a significant enhancement in its payment options by integrating several Buy Now Pay Later services. Now with PayPal, Klarna, Sezzle, Afterpay, and Shop Pay, the company is giving access to capital instantly with favorable payment terms. This move solidifies Ninja’s commitment to delivering a seamless and flexible shopping experience.

The introduction of Buy Now Pay Later options allows Ninja Transfers’ customers to enjoy greater financial flexibility by enabling them to purchase products immediately and pay for them over time. This service is designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of customers, making high-quality products in higher quantities more accessible and affordable.

“At Ninja Transfers, our primary goal is to enhance the shopping experience for our customers,” said Victor Ilisco, Director of Business Development. “The integration of Buy Now Pay Later options is a testament to our commitment to listening to delivering customer-centric service and solutions. We are thrilled to see such an immediate response with approximately 8% of customers utilizing 1 of the 5 BNPL options. We will continue to explore new ways to make online shopping more convenient, streamlined, and accessible for everyone.”

Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel, is dedicated to providing an exceptional online shopping experience. With a wide range of DTF transfer products, user-friendly interface, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Ninja Transfers continues to set new standards in the industry.

For more information about Ninja Transfers and its new Buy Now Pay Later options, visit here.