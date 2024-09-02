Press Releases
Ninja Transfers Introduces Cumulative Discounted Pricing
Effective immediately, customers will automatically benefit from tiered discounts that grow with their total order volume.
(PRESS RELEASE) PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ninja Transfers, the leading DTF (direct-to-film) transfer company, announces the launch of its new Cumulative Discounted Pricing model. This innovative pricing structure is designed to reward customers with increasing discounts based on their cumulative purchasing volume, making it more affordable for businesses, side hustlers, and hobbyists to access top-quality DTF transfers at the best price.
Effective immediately, customers will automatically benefit from tiered discounts that grow with their total order volume. The more they purchase, the more they save. The Cumulative Discounted Pricing model offers significant savings as they add various quantities of uploaded design, allowing them to enjoy Ninja Transfers’ superior products at a reduced cost. All customers are automatically eligible with no additional steps required, simply upload your design(s), choose your quantities, and they will stack your discounts!
“We are thrilled to introduce Cumulative Discounted Pricing as a way to give back to our loyal and growing customer base,” said Victor Ilisco, Director of Business Development at Ninja Transfers. “This new pricing model encourages all of our customers to experience the exceptional value we offer. We’re committed to supporting our customers with high-quality products at competitive prices.”
Ninja Transfers has earned a reputation for providing top-notch DTF transfers for apparel, promotional items, and more. With the introduction of this pricing model, the company aims to further enhance its customer experience and solidify its position as a trusted partner in the custom heat transfer industry.
For more information, visit NinjaTransfers.com.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
