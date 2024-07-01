Press Releases
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
(PRESS RELEASE) Philadelphia, PA — In a strategic move requiring significant investment into customer support and satisfaction, Ninja Transfers is excited to announce the implementation of round-the-clock customer service, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This new initiative underscores Ninja Transfers’ commitment to providing unparalleled service to its customers, no matter when they need it.
Starting June 28, Ninja Transfers’ customers have access to comprehensive support at any time of the day or night, including weekends and holidays. This 24/7 availability is designed to ensure that all customer inquiries, orders, and support requests are addressed immediately, enhancing the overall customer experience. Whether it’s a question about a product, an issue with an order, or technical support, Ninja Transfers’ customers can now rely on consistent and timely assistance.
“We understand that our customers operate in various time zones and often require support outside of typical business hours,” said the Director of Business Development of Ninja Transfers. He continues, “Although this is completely overkill, by providing 24/7, 365 days a year customer service, we are ensuring that our customers receive the support they need whenever they need it, reinforcing our commitment to their success and satisfaction.”
Ninja Transfers is the leading provider of high-quality direct-to-film (DTF) printing solutions, renowned for its DTF Transfers and exceptional customer service. With a focus on durability, vibrancy, and precision, Ninja Transfers serves a diverse clientele, from independent designers to large-scale manufacturers, delivering top-tier printing solutions that stand the test of time.
For more information about Ninja Transfers’ 24/7, 365 days a year customer service or other inquiries, please contact a Customer Service Ninja at 1-888-356-3665.
Please visit www.ninjatransfers.com to view Ninja Transfers' wide selection of DTF services, products and apparel.
