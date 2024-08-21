Connect with us

Ninja Transfers Launches 30 Foot Gang Sheet & Confirms that “Size Matters”

“By offering 30-foot gang sheets, we’re giving our customers quite a few small benefits that add up in their process and profits.”
7 hours ago

(PRESS RELEASE) PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ninja Transfers, a leading innovator in the DTF (direct-to-film) industry, announces an exciting advancement in product offerings: the introduction of 30-foot gang sheets. This development marks Ninja Transfers as the first in the market to provide such an expansive option, setting a new standard for efficiency and flexibility in DTF production.

Gang sheets have long been a preferred method for businesses and designers looking to maximize their transfer output by combining multiple designs on a single sheet. The introduction of a 30-foot gang sheet dramatically expands the possibilities for our customers, allowing them to save time, save money per square inch, produce larger quantities of designs, reduce material waste, and streamline both their ordering and production process like never before.

“Ninja Transfers has always tried to make it easier for our DTF customers, especially within the custom industry,” said Victor Illisco, Director of Business Development at Ninja Transfers. “By offering 30-foot gang sheets, we’re giving our customers quite a few small benefits that add up in their process and profits.”

The new 30-foot gang sheets are available now and can be customized to print any design for any project, whether for apparel, promotional products, or other custom items. These transfers are ideal for businesses looking to increase their production capabilities while maintaining the high quality and durability that Ninja Transfers is known for.

For more information about Ninja Transfers and the new 30-foot gang sheets, please visit ninjatransfers.com.

