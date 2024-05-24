Press Releases
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Custom patches are versatile, applying easily with just a heat press to hats, uniforms, jackets, backpacks, tote bags, denim, and more.
(PRESS RELEASE) Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers’ arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of options, you can elevate the look, feel, and perceived value of any product.
The custom patches can be used on every type of product with just a heat press, including on hats, uniforms, jackets, backpacks, tote bags, denim and more. They can be used for brand recognition, elevating customization for your client, and promoting a cause or organization. The possibilities are endless.
Try any of Ninja Patches patch types, such as embroidered, full color printed, leather, as well as newer methods like silicone or PVC, woven and chenille. If you’re not sure what kind of patch works best for you, Ninja Patches offers a Patch Comparison Chart to help you decide which patch best fits your needs. Ninja Patches also has application tutorials on its website to make sure customers get long-lasting results every time.
When placing an order with Ninja Patches, customers can take advantage of bulk quantity discounts starting at 50 pieces. Plus, with no art or setup fees, pricing is as transparent as it gets when moving through the ordering process. Ninja Transfers’ addition of Ninja Patches to its product line is another step towards becoming a one-stop-shop for all decorating and custom apparel needs. Nina Patches understands that service, quality and speed matter most. Thanks to Ninja’s 1,000+ embroidery head facilities and its excellent customer service, they get the job done and done on time.
Whether you are a high-volume decorator or just starting out, customers can depend on Ninja for high quality custom patches in addition to everything else Ninja Transfers has to offer.
For more information on Ninja Patches product offerings, please visit here.
