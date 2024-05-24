Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches

Ideal for brand recognition, elevating customization for your client, and promoting a cause or organization.

Ninja Transfers, which offers custom DTF transfers for apparel, has added Ninja Patches heat-applied decorations. The custom patches can be used on every type of product with just a heat press, including hats, uniforms, jackets, backpacks, tote bags, denim, and more. They are ideal for brand recognition, elevating customization for your client, and promoting a cause or organization. Ninja Patches come in many varieties, such as embroidered, full-color printed, leather, silicone or PVC, woven, and chenille.

