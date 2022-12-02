Connect with us

Business & Industry

mm

Published

19 hours ago

on

Nix Sensor Spectro 2 Spectrophotometer

Nix Sensor Spectro 2 Spectrophotometer

Compatible with Pantone, RAL, and NCS.

Nix Sensor has announced the powder-coated aluminum Nix Spectro 2 spectrophotometer, engineered to be portable and simple to operate. The professional-grade, durable device captures spectral data across 31 channels and is compatible with Pantone, RAL, and NCS.

Nix Sensor

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Nix Sensor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

PHOTO GALLERY (3 IMAGES)

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular