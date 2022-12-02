Business & Industry
Nix Sensor Spectro 2 Spectrophotometer
Compatible with Pantone, RAL, and NCS.
Nix Sensor has announced the powder-coated aluminum Nix Spectro 2 spectrophotometer, engineered to be portable and simple to operate. The professional-grade, durable device captures spectral data across 31 channels and is compatible with Pantone, RAL, and NCS.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Nix Sensor
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
PHOTO GALLERY (3 IMAGES)
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda3 days ago
I’m Not Paying You $25 an Hour to Stack Shirts
-
Andy MacDougall5 days ago
Meet the Engineers Who Are Expanding the Applications of Screen Printing
-
Best of the Business2 weeks ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription
-
Events2 weeks ago
Top Quotes – and More Highlights – from PrintHustlers Conf 2022
-
Events3 weeks ago
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
-
Marshall Atkinson2 weeks ago
40 Sustainable Actions That Screen Printers Can Take Right Now