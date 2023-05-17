True Tales
No Wonder Your Favorite T-Shirt Printer Went Out of Business
A new customer is taken aback when he learns I actually intend on making a profit.
You Don’t Say
A customer told me he was used to paying less than $5 per shirt, all inclusive. I explained to him that our pricing is based on the time it takes, cost of materials, fixed cost, etc., and that I couldn’t do that small of a run for that price. I was nice about it, but said, “Why don’t you go back to the other screen printer you used to use.” He said, “They are out of business.” I immediately said, “That’s not a surprise, and it explains their pricing.” He paused for a moment, smiled, and said, “Okay I’ll go with your company.” — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
