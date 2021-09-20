News
Nominations Now Open for 2021 Rising Stars Awards
Awards honor six young go-getters who have made their mark in specialty printing.
Screen Printing magazine is now accepting nominations for its fourth annual Rising Stars Awards, which honor six young go-getters whose accomplishments in specialty printing have made a mark.
Rising Stars is open to individuals age 35 and younger who are employed in specialty printing businesses. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 10. To submit a nomination, visit screenweb.com/risingstars.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
