Nominations Now Open for 2021 Rising Stars Awards

Awards honor six young go-getters who have made their mark in specialty printing.
Screen Printing magazine is now accepting nominations for its fourth annual Rising Stars Awards, which honor six young go-getters whose accomplishments in specialty printing have made a mark.

Rising Stars is open to individuals age 35 and younger who are employed in specialty printing businesses. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 10. To submit a nomination, visit screenweb.com/risingstars.

