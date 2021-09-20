Connect with us

News

Nominations Now Open for Fourth Annual Rising Stars Awards

Awards honor six young go-getters who have made their mark in specialty printing.
Screen Printing magazine is now accepting nominations for its fourth annual Rising Stars Awards, exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US.  The awards honor six young go-getters whose accomplishments in specialty printing have made a mark.

Designed to recognize the emerging next generation of industry leaders, Screen Printing’s Rising Stars Awards will honor six young people whose accomplishments in specialty printing have made an indelible impression. The award is open to individuals age 35 or younger who are employed in specialty printing businesses. (Those who work for industry suppliers and manufacturers are not eligible to receive the award, though vendors are encouraged to nominate customers they believe are worthy of the honor.)

Nominees should demonstrate a track record of accomplishment, fresh thinking, and can-do attitudes in making lasting changes within their organizations. Special consideration will be given to young entrepreneurs, individuals who have taken on increasing responsibilities in their careers, and those who are active in their communities.

The six winners will be announced in the Screen Printing magazine January/February 2022 digital edition and recognized at Impressions Long Beach.

To submit a nomination, visit screenprintingmag.com/risingstars.

To learn about the previous winners, click here.

Exclusively sponsored by:

