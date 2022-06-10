News
Nominations Now Open for the 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards
The awards honor today’s female leaders in the screen printing industry.
THE NOMINATIONS FOR the third annual Women in Screen Printing Awards, exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US, are now open. Do you know an exceedingly talented woman in the screen printing industry? Nominate her today! Past winners can be viewed here. Take a moment to read about their stories and view their accomplishments. If you know someone who deserves to join the ranks of these impressive women, what are you waiting for?
The award has created a network of women in the industry, both online and at industry events. We’re excited to welcome in six new winners. Read more about the qualifications below:
SCREEN PRINTING magazine is looking for six accomplished women who, through their careers, industry involvement, and philanthropic roles, have sparked innovation, spurred business growth, improved their communities, and enhanced the screen printing industry.
- Nominees must hold a leadership position at a company that produces screen printing as its primary function.
- Winners will appear in the Screen Printing magazine September/October digital edition.
- Winners will be recognized at Printing United in Las Vegas.
- Previous winners are not eligible.
Please fill out the form with as much detail as possible. If you do not have the answers to all of the questions below, do not hesitate to reach out to the nominee or someone they are close with (co-owner, employee, friend in the industry).
Note: Some research of each nominee is done by the editorial staff and shared with the judges. For example: company website, business social media accounts, Youtube videos, media coverage, etc.
DEADLINE TO SUBMIT A NOMINEE IS July 27, 2022.
