Nominations Open for 2nd Annual Women in Screen Printing Awards

Screen Printing magazine is seeking your nominations for its second annual Women in Screen Printing Awards.

The awards honor today’s female leaders in the industry who, through their careers, industry involvement, and philanthropic roles, have sparked innovation, spurred business growth, improved their communities, and enhanced the screen printing industry.

Six women will be selected for the recognition. Nominees must hold a leadership position at a company that produces screen printing as its primary function.

Honorees will appear in the Screen Printing magazine August/September issue.

The winners of the inaugural Women in Screen Printing Awards program were announced in September of 2020.

To nominate a deserving candidate, go here.

