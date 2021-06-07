News
Nominations Open for 2nd Annual Women in Screen Printing Awards
Deadline to nominate a deserving candidate is July 5.
Screen Printing magazine is seeking your nominations for its second annual Women in Screen Printing Awards.
The awards honor today’s female leaders in the industry who, through their careers, industry involvement, and philanthropic roles, have sparked innovation, spurred business growth, improved their communities, and enhanced the screen printing industry.
Six women will be selected for the recognition. Nominees must hold a leadership position at a company that produces screen printing as its primary function.
Honorees will appear in the Screen Printing magazine August/September issue.
The winners of the inaugural Women in Screen Printing Awards program were announced in September of 2020.
To nominate a deserving candidate, go here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
