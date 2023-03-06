NUtec Digital Ink Earns Sustainability Certification

(PRESS RELEASE) Leading ink developer, NUtec Digital Ink has achieved ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX accreditation for select products within its water-based Aquamarine ink range, certifying them for sustainable textile and clothing production.

OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT is an independent certification system for chemicals, colourants and auxiliaries used in the textile industry, ensuring that each individual component meets statutory requirements and is not harmful to human health. The ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX programme is also an accepted certification standard for chemical formulations conforming to the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation’s Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL).

After undergoing rigorous testing by the Hohenstein Institute in Germany, NUtec’s Aquamarine AQ10-DST-HC dye sublimation ink range achieved ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX accreditation and is now listed in the OEKO-TEX Buying Guide. Companies looking for safer input alternatives for textile production rely on the OEKO-TEX Buying Guide to find suitable suppliers and materials with sustainability credentials.

The Aquamarine AQ10-DST-HC set of CMYK as well as fluorescent pink and fluorescent yellow water-based inks may now be specified with confidence when choosing sustainable dye sublimation inks for textile production. The high-density ink range is designed for wide format digital printers using Epson DX4, DX5, DX6, DX7, 5113, I1600, I3200, XP600, EPS3200 & PrecisionCore TFP print heads and is available in either bottle or pouch configurations.

“With printed clothing and apparel making constant skin contact, it is of the utmost importance that safer raw materials are used in their manufacture. Our Aquamarine AQ10-DST-HC product range with its ECO PASSPORT badge of authenticity on the label, will help clothing and textile producers make informed decisions in order to protect both their brand reputations as well as the health of their customers”, says Darren Claassens, head of sales and marketing at NUtec Digital Ink.

About NUtec Digital Ink:

NUtec Digital Ink has a global reputation as an innovative partner in the graphic arts, textile and industrial inkjet printing markets. Backed by a highly specialised research and development team and state of the art facilities, NUtec produces digital UV curable, water based and solvent inkjet inks for single-pass and multi-pass large format printers; is an approved digital ink manufacturer for select original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and has distribution partners in over 100 countries. For more information, visit nutecdigital.com.

