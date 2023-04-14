News
Ohio Screen Printer Plans Expansion
Hometown Apparel & Screen Printing will invest $305,000 in renovations and new equipment.
After seven years in business, Hometown Apparel & Screen Printing is thinking bigger.
The Chillicothe, Ohio-based company is planning to spend $305,000 to renovate a sizeable part of its manufacturing facility, purchase new automated equipment, and add six news jobs over the next three years, The Highland County Press reports.
For its commitment to invest in the region, the company was awarded a $25,000 grant from JobsOhio, which provides financial support for eligible projects in distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations.
Hometown Apparel & Screen Printing, according to the article, relies on third parties to manufacture 60 percent of its products. With the planned upgrades, the company is aiming to manufacture 100 percent of its products in-house.
Hometown Apparel & Screen Printing was founded in 2006 and is owned by Ben Thomson. In addition to its production facility in downtown Chillicothe, the company operates two retail locations.
Read more at The Highland County Press.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Ohio Screen Printer Plans Expansion
Here Are the Best Ways Screen Printers Can Spend $1000 on Marketing
“The Screen Printers Handbook & Survival Guide” Now Available
Don’t Waste Your Time Focusing on Competitors
Screen Printers Should Find Their Lane and Stay in It
Top Ways to Fight Cut-Rate Pricing from Online Printing Giants
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Miller Imprints Closing After 40 Years in Business
-
Best of the Business4 weeks ago
Live Printing Is a Boon for Chicago Apparel Decorator
-
Nicole Pape2 weeks ago
Don’t Waste Your Time Focusing on Competitors
-
Expert Perspectives6 days ago
Screen Printers Should Find Their Lane and Stay in It
-
Brain Squad3 weeks ago
Top Ways to Fight Cut-Rate Pricing from Online Printing Giants
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Big Sioux Screen Printing Damaged by Fire
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
BlueCotton Incorporates AI into Online Design Studio