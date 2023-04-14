Ohio Screen Printer Plans Expansion

After seven years in business, Hometown Apparel & Screen Printing is thinking bigger.

The Chillicothe, Ohio-based company is planning to spend $305,000 to renovate a sizeable part of its manufacturing facility, purchase new automated equipment, and add six news jobs over the next three years, The Highland County Press reports.

For its commitment to invest in the region, the company was awarded a $25,000 grant from JobsOhio, which provides financial support for eligible projects in distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations.

Hometown Apparel & Screen Printing, according to the article, relies on third parties to manufacture 60 percent of its products. With the planned upgrades, the company is aiming to manufacture 100 percent of its products in-house.

Hometown Apparel & Screen Printing was founded in 2006 and is owned by Ben Thomson. In addition to its production facility in downtown Chillicothe, the company operates two retail locations.

Read more at The Highland County Press.

Advertisement