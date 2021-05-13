Press Releases
OKI Electric Industry Inks Distribution Agreement with Imaging Supplies Warehouse
Pact makes ISW the sole provider of OKI technology in the Americas.
(PRESS RELEASE) HAZELWOOD, MO – OKI Electric Industry Co. (OKI) has announced Imaging Supplies Warehouse (ISW) will launch a new line of digital transfer printers to the Americas market.
Under this partnership between OKI and ISW, the new brand will be the only authorized OKI-based printers in the digital transfer and garment decoration markets that have been engineered, customized, and certified by OKI for distribution in the Americas. ISW will serve as the exclusive distributor of this technology.
As an established OKI partner, ISW worked closely with the OKI engineering team in Japan to bring this new product line to market.
OKI was selective when developing OEM partnerships, and ISW was chosen due to their reseller relationships, customer service team, logistics capabilities, and direct relationships with leading technology providers that enable the delivery of turn-key solutions to the garment decoration, screen printing, and embroidery markets.
Additionally, OKI’s engineering team and ISW have invested the time and resources into certifying this new printer line for performance, safety, compliance, and quality.
However, there are imitators in the marketplace and “manufacturers” who source OKI printers from non-authorized sources and relabel them for inclusion in their systems. Companies that take those shortcuts are not aligned with OKI, and we are taking actions globally to confront and impede these “manufacturers” from selling unauthorized rebranded printers.Advertisement
In addition, ISW will also continue to serve as the exclusive distributor for OKI-branded printer consumables for the digital transfer market. This includes supplies for the Pro9541WT, Pro8432WT, C831TS, C711WT, as well as the legacy Pro900 series.
For more information, visit goisw.com.
