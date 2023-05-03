News
Online Design Tools Simplify Custom Orders
A subscription service provides website-embedded functionality for customers to easily communicate design ideas.
What is the experience of a customer who visits your website with an idea for a shirt, hoodie, or other product? According to Online Design Studios, experience with ordering from the industry’s biggest suppliers has likely led that customer to expect intuitive tools for communicating their vision right there on your website. For those who lack the time and resources to maintain their own systems, the company offers Shirts Design Online, a subscription-based design studio that integrates into the user’s website.
The offering is designed specifically to avoid overwhelming users with complicated functionality. Instead, the company says it has adopted a “keep it simple” approach that zeros in on shirt design and other specific customer needs. As outlined in a recent promotional video, the website-embedded design studio costs less than $30 per month for maintenance, updating and security, leaving users with virtually nothing to manage aside from responding to customers and processing quote requests.
For more info, Shirts Design Online: click here and Online Design Studios: click here.
