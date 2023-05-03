Connect with us

News

Online Design Tools Simplify Custom Orders

A subscription service provides website-embedded functionality for customers to easily communicate design ideas.

mm

Published

8 hours ago

on

What is the experience of a customer who visits your website with an idea for a shirt, hoodie, or other product? According to Online Design Studios, experience with ordering from the industry’s biggest suppliers has likely led that customer to expect intuitive tools for communicating their vision right there on your website. For those who lack the time and resources to maintain their own systems, the company offers Shirts Design Online, a subscription-based design studio that integrates into the user’s website.

The offering is designed specifically to avoid overwhelming users with complicated functionality. Instead, the company says it has adopted a “keep it simple” approach that zeros in on shirt design and other specific customer needs. As outlined in a recent promotional video, the website-embedded design studio costs less than $30 per month for maintenance, updating and security, leaving users with virtually nothing to manage aside from responding to customers and processing quote requests.

For more info, Shirts Design Online: click here and Online Design Studios: click here.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe

Advertisement

Most Popular