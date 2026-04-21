Press Releases
OnPrintShop Debuts Pattern Print Software for Custom Fabric at FESPA 2026
The web-to-print platform will demo AI-driven order and production automation at Booth 3/B29 in Barcelona.
(PRESS RELEASE) OnPrintShop, a web-to-print software platform, will exhibit at FESPA Global Print Expo 2026, May 19–22, at Fira de Barcelona, Spain. The company will be at Booth 3/B29.
The company’s exhibition will center on its Automated Workflow and Production Management platform, which connects order placement, design approval, prepress processing, job scheduling and dispatch. The platform is integrated with OnPrintShop’s AI Online Designer Studio, which validates customer-submitted files, flags potential print issues and prepares job-ready artwork before orders reach the production team, according to the company.
Naimish Patel, Vice President of Sales at OnPrintShop, said: “The businesses that will lead the print industry in the next decade are the ones automating intelligently today. At FESPA, we will show exactly what that looks like in practice, not as a concept, but as a working system that businesses can deploy.”
Naresh Devra, Vice President of Product Development, said: “Our automation is not limited to one part of the workflow. It runs end to end, from the moment a customer starts designing to the moment a job is sent to the press. That continuity is what creates real efficiency gains.”
OnPrintShop will also launch three new products at the event: a Labels and Sticker Solution, a Document Printing Solution, and Pattern Print Software for Custom Fabric and Wall Art.
Visitors can attend live demonstrations or schedule one-on-one meetings with the OnPrintShop team at Booth 3/B29.Advertisement
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OnPrintShop Debuts Pattern Print Software for Custom Fabric at FESPA 2026
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