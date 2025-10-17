OnPrintShop Graphics Software

OnPrintShop has released version 12.2, giving print providers tools to work smarter, sell faster and improve customers’ experiences. The update introduces adaptive-size product templates for flexible design, kit personalization for bundled products and advanced filters to simplify navigation of large catalogs. Enhanced shipping accuracy reduces errors and upgraded SEO tools improve storefront visibility. Though labeled a minor release, v12.2 delivers major gains in usability, productivity and customer satisfaction, according to the company.

