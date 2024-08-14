OnPrintShop Showcases New Web-to-Print Capabilities at Printing United Expo 2024 

(PRESS RELEASE) OnPrintShop, the web-to-print enabler, will be participating as an exhibitor at PRINTING United Expo 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, from September 10-12, 2024. The web-to-print innovator will be exhibiting the latest version of its web to print solution at booth C719 and will enable attendees to experience live demonstrations of its new age capabilities.

Attendees can book their appointments with OnPrintShop to secure their slots before time and ensure a hassle-free experience at the Expo. OnPrintShop consistently introduces new versions of its iterations every six months, aiming to solve complex print business challenges faced by PSPs while leveraging web to print.

OnPrintShop offers w2p driven B2B and B2C storefronts, web-to-print solutions with print automation capabilities, print estimator, 3d previewer, ready-to-use templates and support for 300+ pre-integrations.

The web to print solution provider has recently released its latest software version v11.1 with print industry relevant functionalities including advanced text editor, draft mode, optimized proofing process, short link generator and more. This version of OnPrintShop’s solution is focused on optimizing business productivity, improving solution security and reaching more clients.

The senior members and solutions experts of OnPrintShop team will be showcasing these ground-breaking capabilities at the Expo. They will be available for a one-on-one discussion with the attendees visiting their booth C719 for addressing queries and sharing valuable insights into the future of print.