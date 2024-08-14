Press Releases
OnPrintShop Showcases New Web-to-Print Capabilities at Printing United Expo 2024
Visit OnPrintShop at booth C719 to experience first-hand demonstrations of its most advanced we- to-print solution.
(PRESS RELEASE) OnPrintShop, the web-to-print enabler, will be participating as an exhibitor at PRINTING United Expo 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, from September 10-12, 2024. The web-to-print innovator will be exhibiting the latest version of its web to print solution at booth C719 and will enable attendees to experience live demonstrations of its new age capabilities.
Attendees can book their appointments with OnPrintShop to secure their slots before time and ensure a hassle-free experience at the Expo. OnPrintShop consistently introduces new versions of its iterations every six months, aiming to solve complex print business challenges faced by PSPs while leveraging web to print.
OnPrintShop offers w2p driven B2B and B2C storefronts, web-to-print solutions with print automation capabilities, print estimator, 3d previewer, ready-to-use templates and support for 300+ pre-integrations.
The web to print solution provider has recently released its latest software version v11.1 with print industry relevant functionalities including advanced text editor, draft mode, optimized proofing process, short link generator and more. This version of OnPrintShop’s solution is focused on optimizing business productivity, improving solution security and reaching more clients.
The senior members and solutions experts of OnPrintShop team will be showcasing these ground-breaking capabilities at the Expo. They will be available for a one-on-one discussion with the attendees visiting their booth C719 for addressing queries and sharing valuable insights into the future of print.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
OnPrintShop Showcases New Web-to-Print Capabilities at Printing United Expo 2024
Women in Print Alliance Announces New Membership Program
S&S Activewear and alphabroder Announce Agreement to Combine
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
AI Image Generation Pros
How Color Evaluation is More Mobile and Accessible Than It’s Ever Been
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
-
Thomas Trimingham1 month ago
Grading the Upgrades and Improvements to CorelDraw 2024
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
6 Myths Debunked: Uncovering the Truth About Heat Transfers
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 weeks ago
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
-
Case Studies2 months ago
5 Solutions to Tame Frustrating Digital Prints
-
Andy MacDougall1 month ago
Point/Counterpoint: AI Image Generation Cons
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Don’t Overkill Your Prints — Keep It Simple