Optimizing Output

AS MORE CUSTOMERS SEEK personalized products with quicker delivery, the demand for smaller, customized print orders rapidly is increasing. However, meeting this demand can be a challenge, especially for businesses not optimized to handle low-quantity orders while maintaining profitability. With the rise of print-on-demand (POD), many custom apparel and print businesses are grappling with how to efficiently and profitably serve this growing market.

It’s important to explore key strategies to optimize output so you effectively can scale your business with a print-on-demand model. This article highlights a blueprint for success that your business can implement, demonstrated with real world examples from TopShelf Printers, a custom apparel and branded product supplier in the western U.S. The company has seen tremendous growth using STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine, the firm’s all-in-one print management software.

1. Invest in Advanced Technology and Automation

Growing your business through POD requires more than just increasing production capacity — it demands smarter, more efficient processes. Investing in advanced printing technology and automation tools drastically can reduce production times while maintaining high quality.

Upgrade Your Printing Equipment: Modern printing equipment is transforming how decorators approach efficiency across a range of techniques. While direct-to-garment (DTG) and dye sublimation traditionally have dominated the print-on-demand space, their application is limited in terms of the products they can decorate. Newer methods like direct-to-film (DTF), single-head embroidery, and UV printing are expanding the possibilities, allowing decorators to work with a much broader array of styles and materials. That opens new opportunities for customization.

Modern printing equipment is transforming how decorators approach efficiency across a range of techniques. While direct-to-garment (DTG) and dye sublimation traditionally have dominated the print-on-demand space, their application is limited in terms of the products they can decorate. Newer methods like direct-to-film (DTF), single-head embroidery, and UV printing are expanding the possibilities, allowing decorators to work with a much broader array of styles and materials. That opens new opportunities for customization. Implement Workflow Automation: Automating time-consuming tasks such as order processing, blanks sourcing, artwork setup, and printing can free up valuable time for your team. Software solutions that integrate with a wide variety of e-commerce platforms can streamline and standardize order management, reducing the likelihood of errors and delays.

Automating time-consuming tasks such as order processing, blanks sourcing, artwork setup, and printing can free up valuable time for your team. Software solutions that integrate with a wide variety of e-commerce platforms can streamline and standardize order management, reducing the likelihood of errors and delays. Powering Production with Technology: TopShelf Printers, a branded merchandise provider in Greeley, CO, specializes in high-volume and on-demand e-commerce production and fulfillment. Since its founding in 2010 as a bulk contract decorator, TopShelf has been searching for better ways to optimize its output and growth.

The company successfully scaled its business by investing in advanced technology and automation. This move allowed it to streamline its order management, integrate seamlessly with e-commerce platforms, and automate manual tasks like QR code scanning. As a result, TopShelf scaled production from 6,000 to 25,000 items monthly, improved efficiency, and enhanced customer service, positioning the company for more future growth.

Today, TopShelf has 480 different webstore integrations connected to STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine software. “That’s nearly 500 different instances of a sales channel, whether that’s Shopify, white label, or something else,” says Dan Freismuth, owner, TopShelf. “All of those orders come into a batch every day and the software automatically sources those products for us from apparel suppliers.”

Advertisement

2. Optimize Your Supply Chain

A well-optimized supply chain is critical to scaling successfully. Ensure that your supply chain is robust, efficient, and capable of handling increased demand without compromising turnaround times.

Diversify Suppliers: Relying on a single supplier for your materials can be risky, especially as you scale. Establish relationships with multiple suppliers to ensure you have access to the best materials at competitive prices, even as order volumes grow.

Relying on a single supplier for your materials can be risky, especially as you scale. Establish relationships with multiple suppliers to ensure you have access to the best materials at competitive prices, even as order volumes grow. Leverage Just-In-Time (JIT) Inventory Management with Automated Supplier Connectivity: Implementing a JIT inventory system, paired with automated connections to suppliers, is key to reducing overhead costs and minimizing waste. Automated sourcing ensures that materials are ordered and received exactly when needed, streamlining the process and eliminating manual bottlenecks. This approach not only reduces the need for large storage spaces and the risk of overstocking, but also ensures real-time responsiveness to changes in demand, keeping operations lean and efficient.

Implementing a JIT inventory system, paired with automated connections to suppliers, is key to reducing overhead costs and minimizing waste. Automated sourcing ensures that materials are ordered and received exactly when needed, streamlining the process and eliminating manual bottlenecks. This approach not only reduces the need for large storage spaces and the risk of overstocking, but also ensures real-time responsiveness to changes in demand, keeping operations lean and efficient. Organization through Optimization: By 2015, TopShelf Printers’ owner saw a growing need for on-demand production and fulfillment. “We used to hold a huge inventory and ship out individual items,” he says. “However, our customers increasingly wanted an on-demand solution where their employees could order from a website, and we’d handle printing and fulfillment directly to the buyers, with no extra effort on their part.”

Before implementing this new software system, TopShelf’s staff had to manually source hundreds or thousands of products from different suppliers and process orders through an internal order desk. “This involved breaking down large batches of items into individual orders and labeling them accordingly,” says Freismuth. “Orders flowed through the facility as individual items, making it difficult for us to track and manage them efficiently through various decoration methods and machines. It truly was like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”

Now, this problem has been solved. At any point, if a staffer sees a delay in an order that’s butting up against the service level agreement, the software shows exactly where the missing item is. “For instance, if six items are in bin 67 and one still is at the embroidery station, I can address the issue immediately,” says Freismuth. “We can see all upcoming orders and then drill down to the last scan point of a single item.”

The system also greatly simplifies the process of handling defects. “If we find a defect, like a hole in a T-shirt, we scan the QR code and the system automatically reorders it and prioritizes the replacement. This expedites the process with a different color QR code that pushes the item to the front of the line.”

Advertisement

3. Optimize Production Workflow

Efficiency in production is key to handling increased on-demand order volumes without sacrificing quality. Streamlining your workflow will ensure you meet deadlines and maintain a high standard of output.

Standardize Processes: Document and standardize every step of your production process, from artwork preparation to shipping. This ensures consistency and reduces the likelihood of errors, especially when training new staff as your team grows.

Document and standardize every step of your production process, from artwork preparation to shipping. This ensures consistency and reduces the likelihood of errors, especially when training new staff as your team grows. Implement Quality Control Measures: As your production scales, maintaining quality becomes increasingly challenging. Establish strict quality control protocols to catch any defects before products reach customers, preserving your brand’s reputation.

4. Scale Your Team Strategically

Scaling your business means scaling your team. As order volumes increase, so too will the need for having additional hands. However, it’s essential to scale your team strategically to maintain efficiency and control costs.

Enhancing Employees through Efficiency: TopShelf Printers found that fully automating its shop meant easier working conditions for existing workers. Through technology, many of the manual day-to-day tasks now are being processed automatically. Freismuth explained how implementing STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine is a remarkably smooth process for the entire TopShelf Printers’ team. “It was completed in just one day,” he says. “The transition brought smiles from our staff members because we automated many of their manual tasks using QR code scanning.”

Freismuth notes that before implementing the system, he couldn’t have imagined producing more than 6,000 items a month. “Now, we’re at 25,000 and it feels like we’re operating with a flowing machine where we easily could double that,” he says. “Before, it was way too easy for an item to get into 15-day territory. If I get a client this morning who needs a webstore up and running so people at an event on Friday can order shirts, no problem. The store will be live this afternoon.” This enhanced speed has made TopShelf’s team more efficient, freeing up time and allowing Freismuth to invest both in existing employee training as well as hiring new staff to support the increased output.

5. Focus on Customer Experience

In the POD business, customer satisfaction is paramount. As you scale, it’s important to continue providing excellent customer service and maintaining strong relationships with your clients.

Develop Your Customer Service: As your order volumes increase, so too will customer inquiries and issues. Scaling your customer service team and implementing efficient support systems, such as chatbots and ticketing systems, can help manage this growth effectively.

As your order volumes increase, so too will customer inquiries and issues. Scaling your customer service team and implementing efficient support systems, such as chatbots and ticketing systems, can help manage this growth effectively. Offer Customization and Personalization Options: Providing customers with the ability to personalize products significantly can enhance their experience and increase customer loyalty. This also serves as a differentiator in a competitive market.

6. Leverage Marketing and Sales Channels

To successfully scale, you must ensure that your marketing efforts are aligned with your growth objectives. Expanding your reach through multiple channels can help attract new customers and retain existing ones.

Expand to New Platforms: Consider selling on multiple e-commerce platforms, such as Etsy, Amazon, and eBay, in addition to your own website. This increases your visibility and exposes your products to a larger audience.

Consider selling on multiple e-commerce platforms, such as Etsy, Amazon, and eBay, in addition to your own website. This increases your visibility and exposes your products to a larger audience. Utilize Data-Driven Marketing: Analyze customer behavior and preferences to create targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with your audience. Invest in SEO, social media advertising, and email marketing to drive traffic and increase conversions.

Analyze customer behavior and preferences to create targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with your audience. Invest in SEO, social media advertising, and email marketing to drive traffic and increase conversions. Supplementing Sales with POD: Freismuth explains how print-on-demand is becoming the solution for more orders, with indefinite scalability through automation software. “We’re always going to have customers who need 5,000 or 10,000 printed shirts on our bulk business side,” he says, “But as the on-demand side continues to grow, we have a way to answer that need. We don’t even know what our peak is yet, so we have lots of room to grow with the STAHLS’ system.”

Looking to the Future

Scaling a print-on-demand business presents a unique mix of opportunities and hurdles. It’s not just about growing your product range or streamlining production — it’s about using the right technology, strengthening supplier connections, and fine-tuning your production workflows. By staying flexible, embracing new innovations, and keeping the customer experience at the heart of your operation, you can elevate your business to the next level. In an industry that’s constantly evolving, those who are willing to adapt and innovate will come out ahead.

Advertisement