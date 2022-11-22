Headlines
Orbus’ Cassandra Chiodo Named to PPAChicago’s Board of Directors
She will serve in a volunteer capacity for 2023.
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group (Woodridge, IL) has announced that Cassandra Chiodo, customer support lead, has been named to the Promotional Professionals Association of Chicago’s board of directors for 2023.
PPAChicago is a not-for-profit trade association created to advocate for promotional product industry professionals and implement programs that expand the use of promotional products. Founded in 1957 to serve the growing needs of local companies, the association has expanded its reach to professionally support nearly 500 distributor and supplier companies, per a release from the company.
PPAChicago board members are volunteer industry professionals who ensure the group achieves its mission and is fulfilling members’ needs. Board members can not only grow individually through knowledge and education from PPAChicago, but they can provide benefits to their own company and community by becoming a stronger leader, enhancing visibility, and being tuned into the future of the industry, according to the release from Orbus.
For more information, visit orbus.com.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Orbus’ Cassandra Chiodo Named to PPAChicago’s Board of Directors
PGSF Announces Newly Endowed Scholarship for Bernie Eckert
Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Special Reports + Analysis3 weeks ago
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
-
Best of the Business2 days ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Events1 week ago
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
-
Events4 weeks ago
Throng of Industry Pros Gathers for 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards Ceremony