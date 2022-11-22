Orbus’ Cassandra Chiodo Named to PPAChicago’s Board of Directors

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group (Woodridge, IL) has announced that Cassandra Chiodo, customer support lead, has been named to the Promotional Professionals Association of Chicago’s board of directors for 2023.

PPAChicago is a not-for-profit trade association created to advocate for promotional product industry professionals and implement programs that expand the use of promotional products. Founded in 1957 to serve the growing needs of local companies, the association has expanded its reach to professionally support nearly 500 distributor and supplier companies, per a release from the company.

PPAChicago board members are volunteer industry professionals who ensure the group achieves its mission and is fulfilling members’ needs. Board members can not only grow individually through knowledge and education from PPAChicago, but they can provide benefits to their own company and community by becoming a stronger leader, enhancing visibility, and being tuned into the future of the industry, according to the release from Orbus.

For more information, visit orbus.com.