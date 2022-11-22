Connect with us

Headlines

Orbus’ Cassandra Chiodo Named to PPAChicago’s Board of Directors

She will serve in a volunteer capacity for 2023.
mm

Published

13 hours ago

on

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group (Woodridge, IL) has announced that Cassandra Chiodo, customer support lead, has been named to the Promotional Professionals Association of Chicago’s board of directors for 2023.

Orbus&#8217; Cassandra Chiodo Named to PPAChicago&#8217;s Board of Directors

Cassandra Chiodo

PPAChicago is a not-for-profit trade association created to advocate for promotional product industry professionals and implement programs that expand the use of promotional products. Founded in 1957 to serve the growing needs of local companies, the association has expanded its reach to professionally support nearly 500 distributor and supplier companies, per a release from the company.

PPAChicago board members are volunteer industry professionals who ensure the group achieves its mission and is fulfilling members’ needs. Board members can not only grow individually through knowledge and education from PPAChicago, but they can provide benefits to their own company and community by becoming a stronger leader, enhancing visibility, and being tuned into the future of the industry, according to the release from Orbus.

For more information, visit orbus.com.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular