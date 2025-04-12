Stop Waiting for Orders: Proven Outbound Tactics for Screen Print Shops

LET’S BE HONEST. Sitting back is costing you sales — own your growth by going outbound. Most print shops rely on inbound orders, word-of-mouth referrals, and repeat customers. And while that’s great, it’s also limiting. If you’re ready to grow beyond your current customer base, you just can’t sit around waiting for the phone to ring — you need to go get the business.

Outbound campaigns are a proven way to bring in new leads, grow your revenue, and scale your operation. And no, it doesn’t have to be complicated. I’ve laid out a simple framework to help you make the transition from passive to proactive.

Let’s get after it.

Step 1: Define Your Market

Before you do anything, you need clarity. Who are you going after?

Think about the industries and niches that could benefit from your shop. Is it local businesses? Sports teams? Corporate clients? Narrow it down. The more focused you are, the better your outreach will be.

Here’s what to define:

Industry: Who needs your products?

Who needs your products? Location: Are you targeting local, regional, or national clients?

Are you targeting local, regional, or national clients? Company Size: Are you going after small businesses or larger organizations?

Are you going after small businesses or larger organizations? Decision-Makers: Who should you talk to? Owners? Marketing directors? HR managers?

When you know exactly who you’re targeting, your outreach becomes more intentional — and way more effective.

Step 2: Find Your Leads

Don’t waste time digging around for contact info. Your time is better spent connecting with leads, not hunting them down.

Invest in a lead list. There are plenty of affordable tools out there that provide solid data, including email addresses and phone numbers. Yes, it costs money, but the time you save is worth it — and you’ll have a pipeline ready to go from day one.

Some tools we recommend:

Uplead Apollo.io LinkedIn Sales Navigator

With the right data in hand, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running.

Step 3: Build a Campaign Structure

Here’s where many shops go wrong: they send one email or make a couple of calls, then wonder why nothing happens.

Spoiler alert: It takes way more than that.

Research shows it takes 10+ touchpoints for someone to remember your business. So, think beyond just one or two interactions.

Here’s a simple multi-touch plan to follow:

Emails: Craft targeted emails that speak to your prospects’ needs.

Craft targeted emails that speak to your prospects’ needs. Calls: Follow up with calls that are personalized to their business.

Follow up with calls that are personalized to their business. Texts: If appropriate, send a short text as a reminder.

If appropriate, send a short text as a reminder. Social Media: Connect with prospects on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Connect with prospects on LinkedIn or Instagram. In-Person Drop-Offs: If they’re local, drop off a sample or flyer.

Consistency is key. The more they see your name, the more likely they are to engage.

Step 4: Craft Targeted Messaging

Generic outreach doesn’t work. Your prospects get bombarded with emails and calls every day. If you sound like everyone else, they’ll tune you out.

Instead, tailor your message to their specific needs. Focus on how your shop solves their problems, not just what you do.

Here’s an example:

Instead of saying, “We offer screen printing and embroidery,” try:

“We’ve helped other construction companies in the area outfit their crews with durable, custom workwear that holds up on job sites.”

See the difference? It’s about them, not you.

Step 5: Stay Organized and Track Progress

Sales is a numbers game, and you must keep track of what’s working.

Use a CRM or even a simple spreadsheet to log your outreach, track responses, and measure your success.

Here’s what to track of:

How many emails, calls, and texts you’ve sent,

Response rates, and

Conversion rates (how many leads turn into customers)

The data will show you what’s working — and what needs to change.

It’s Time to Take Action

Yes, building an outbound campaign takes effort. But it also brings results:

A steady stream of new customers,

Sustainable growth for your shop, and

A competitive edge over shops that are still waiting for the phone to ring.

Stop waiting. Start making things happen.

Ready to take control of your growth? Let’s talk!

Need help building an outbound strategy? Drop me a message, and let’s figure it out together.

