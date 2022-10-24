Press Releases
PGSF Announces Board of Directors for 2022-2023 Term
Jules VanSant will serve a third term as chair of the 30-person board.
(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH, PA — The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF), a nonprofit organization working to build the future workforce of the graphic communications industry through educational scholarships and grants, is pleased to announce new appointments to the PGSF board of directors.
The 2022-2023 board consists of thirty members representing the diversity of the graphic communications industry, including IT, communications, equipment manufacturing, publishing, education, and finance, as well as trade associations and commercial printers.
Foundation third-term Chair, Jules VanSant, shared, “We welcome ten new board appointments and look forward to adding their energy and expertise to the board and our commitment to PGFS’s mission. We’ve made incredible progress since the Foundation’s inception in 1956, having passed the $12 million endowment fund mark and awarded over $550,000 in scholarships to 200 talented men and women pursuing graphic communications careers. It’s very exciting to work with such accomplished and dedicated professionals.”
VanSant adds, “Our board members that are completing their tenure will be missed. Their contributions have moved PGSF forward and the entire board extends their appreciation and recognition of the valuable and devoted service to the Foundation and its goals.”
The exiting board members are:
Amela O’Gorman, 2017-2022
Rod Sosa, 2013-2022
Joseph Schember, 2013-2022
Bill Michael, 2013-2022
Doug Yeager, 2013-2022
The 2022-2023 PGSF Board of Directors includes the following members:
John Berthelsen, Retired
Theresa Campbell, PIA Mid America
Chris Curran, Napco Media
Jessica Curran, SLCC
Judy Durham, Finseca
Rick Frank, Quad Graphics
Nick Gawreluk, Taylor Corporation
Ray Hartman, Consultant
Stephanie Hill, HP
Frank Kanonik, Intellective Solutions
Jessica Kastello, Lakeside Book Company
John Krueger, Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia
Todd Luman, Interprint
Ken Macro, Cal Poly
Frank Mallozzi, EFI
McKenzie Munson, The John Roberts Company
Brian Regan, Talent Acquisition Professional
Stephan Richards, Richards Graphic Communications
Peter Schaefer, New Directions
Ted Straus, Suttle-Straus
Emily Swanson, CGS Oris | Americas
Andrea Tancredi, The Imagine Group
Heidi Thompson, AcePR
Walter Vail, Yakich Group
Jules VanSant, Bubble & Hatch
Matt Vertrees, Olympus Press
Dan Wilson, Accrediting Council for Collegiate Graphic Communications
Niels Winther, Think Patented
Cindy Woods, The CMO Team
Ed Young, Heidelberg
About PGSF
The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation is a not-for-profit, private, industry-directed organization that dispenses assistance to talented youth interested in graphic communications careers and pursuing education at technical colleges and universities. The mission of PGSF is to promote the graphics industry as a career choice for young people and support them through their education process.
