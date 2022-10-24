PGSF Announces Board of Directors for 2022-2023 Term

(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH, PA — The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF), a nonprofit organization working to build the future workforce of the graphic communications industry through educational scholarships and grants, is pleased to announce new appointments to the PGSF board of directors.

The 2022-2023 board consists of thirty members representing the diversity of the graphic communications industry, including IT, communications, equipment manufacturing, publishing, education, and finance, as well as trade associations and commercial printers.

Foundation third-term Chair, Jules VanSant, shared, “We welcome ten new board appointments and look forward to adding their energy and expertise to the board and our commitment to PGFS’s mission. We’ve made incredible progress since the Foundation’s inception in 1956, having passed the $12 million endowment fund mark and awarded over $550,000 in scholarships to 200 talented men and women pursuing graphic communications careers. It’s very exciting to work with such accomplished and dedicated professionals.”

VanSant adds, “Our board members that are completing their tenure will be missed. Their contributions have moved PGSF forward and the entire board extends their appreciation and recognition of the valuable and devoted service to the Foundation and its goals.”

The exiting board members are:

Amela O’Gorman, 2017-2022

Rod Sosa, 2013-2022

Joseph Schember, 2013-2022

Bill Michael, 2013-2022

Doug Yeager, 2013-2022

Advertisement

The 2022-2023 PGSF Board of Directors includes the following members:

John Berthelsen, Retired

Theresa Campbell, PIA Mid America

Chris Curran, Napco Media

Jessica Curran, SLCC

Judy Durham, Finseca

Rick Frank, Quad Graphics

Nick Gawreluk, Taylor Corporation

Ray Hartman, Consultant

Stephanie Hill, HP

Frank Kanonik, Intellective Solutions

Jessica Kastello, Lakeside Book Company

John Krueger, Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia

Todd Luman, Interprint

Ken Macro, Cal Poly

Frank Mallozzi, EFI

McKenzie Munson, The John Roberts Company

Brian Regan, Talent Acquisition Professional

Stephan Richards, Richards Graphic Communications

Peter Schaefer, New Directions

Ted Straus, Suttle-Straus

Emily Swanson, CGS Oris | Americas

Andrea Tancredi, The Imagine Group

Heidi Thompson, AcePR

Walter Vail, Yakich Group

Jules VanSant, Bubble & Hatch

Matt Vertrees, Olympus Press

Dan Wilson, Accrediting Council for Collegiate Graphic Communications

Niels Winther, Think Patented

Cindy Woods, The CMO Team

Ed Young, Heidelberg

About PGSF

The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation is a not-for-profit, private, industry-directed organization that dispenses assistance to talented youth interested in graphic communications careers and pursuing education at technical colleges and universities. The mission of PGSF is to promote the graphics industry as a career choice for young people and support them through their education process.