PGSF Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH, PA — The Print & Graphics Scholarship Foundation application system is now open to full- or part-time students pursuing secondary education in the graphics communications industry.

The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF) announces that it’s accepting scholarship applications for the 2024–2025 academic year. PGSF provides scholarships to individuals interested in an education and a career in the graphic communications industry. The 2024–2025 scholarship application period runs from November 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024. The online application can be found under the student’s tab at pgsf.org.

The Scholarship Foundation is proud to have granted over $550,000 scholarships for the 2023-2024 year to over 180 students attending technical schools, colleges, and universities in the United States

PGSF’s goal is to attract individuals to the graphic communications industry and to inform them of the wide variety of career opportunities available. The organization awards scholarships to high school seniors or students already enrolled in a post-secondary program, as well as to individuals who are currently employed by a graphic communications company and are seeking additional education.

This is the fifth consecutive year that PGSF is offering scholarships to part-time students.

“We strive to help students pursuing an education in the graphics communications industry, and we’re excited to offer scholarships to those already in the workforce for the fifth year in a row. It’s a valuable resource to employers and employees looking to expand and grow within their organization,” comments Jules Van Sant, Chair, PGSF.

Scholarship applications are evaluated during May and June, and recipients will be notified in July and August of 2024.

Full-Time Applications

The following requirements are necessary for full-time students to be considered by the selection committee:

Application submitted by May 1, 2024. Two recommendations. Official transcripts or a copy (must be submitted online with the application). 3.0 GPA or better. Full-time status (12 or more credits per term). Enrolled in a printing or graphics program at a technical school, college, or university within the United States. The student must be pursuing a career in printing technology, printing management, graphic communications, packaging, or publishing and the school must be located in the United States.

Part-Time Applications

Individuals who are currently employed by a graphic communications company and are seeking additional, part-time secondary education are encouraged to apply for a PGSF scholarship. To be considered, applicants must be confirmed by their employer by May 1, 2024. The employer must be in the graphic communications industry, either as a service provider or as a supplier to the industry. The applicant must also intend to continue a career in graphic communications, printing technology, printing management, packaging, or publishing. Scholarships are available to students attending schools in the United States.

No transcripts or GPA are required for the initial application unless the student is currently enrolled in a program; however, to be considered for scholarship renewal, the recipient must achieve and maintain a cumulative 3.0 or higher GPA. Grades are to be submitted upon completion of coursework and sent to PGSF when requested.

Scholarships for part-time applicants may be awarded for online-only programs. The application must indicate the program of study the applicant plans on taking, the number of credits per term and the expected cost. This information will be used to establish the amount of any award.

About PGSF

The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation is a not-for-profit, private, industry-directed organization that dispenses technical and college scholarships and assistance to talented youth interested in graphic communication careers. The mission of PGSF is to promote the graphics industry as a career choice for young people and then to support them through their education process.

