Phantom Black™ Ink is Back!
Offers outstanding, easy-to-print performance and achieves excellent penetration.
International Coatings Co.™ announces the return of its popular Phantom Black™ 716 ink. The reformulated and improved ink delivers a creamy, deep-colored black with superior performance characteristics.
Phantom Black™ is non-phthalate (like all International Coatings inks). It is fast flashing with low-tack and excellent opacity and provides a deep, dark finish. Phantom Black™ offers outstanding, easy-to-print performance and achieves excellent penetration into fabrics when printed through fine mesh counts.
MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
