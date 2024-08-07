Connect with us

Phantom Black™ Ink is Back!

Offers outstanding, easy-to-print performance and achieves excellent penetration.

International Coatings Co.™ announces the return of its popular Phantom Black™ 716 ink. The reformulated and improved ink delivers a creamy, deep-colored black with superior performance characteristics.

Phantom Black™ is non-phthalate (like all International Coatings inks). It is fast flashing with low-tack and excellent opacity and provides a deep, dark finish. Phantom Black™ offers outstanding, easy-to-print performance and achieves excellent penetration into fabrics when printed through fine mesh counts.

