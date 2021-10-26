16 Photos from Shirt Lab Ft. Worth 2021 – Here’s What You Missed

For the reason that goes without saying, the screen printing industry has had scarce opportunities to gather in-person during the past two years. Shirt Lab Ft. Worth 2021 was a chance to see familiar faces once again, and the event delivered with an all-star cast of speakers, original industry insight, and ample networking opportunities.
The two-day sales and marketing event for the decorated apparel industry took place Sept. 13-14 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. If you weren’t able to attend, here’s a visual sampling of what you missed.
Photography Provided By: Marshall Atkinson
The Printed Threads pre-party gave attendees the chance to network the night before the event’s programming began.
Tom Rauen, the co-owner of Shirt Lab and the founder of EnvisionTees.com, adds the Shirt Lab logo to a donated hat.
Attendees received a Champion book bag with the Shirt Lab logo printed on the front.
Those who attended the Shirt Lab event three years in a row received a special sweatshirt.
From left to right: Ken Seidl, the event’s master of ceremonies, with speakers Mark Coudray (founder, Coudray Growth Technologies), Tom Rauen (co-owner of Shirt Lab, founder and CEO of EnvisionTees.com) and Richard Greaves (industry consultant)
It wouldn’t be a screen printing event without T-shirts! These beauties were designed by Marshall Atkinson, co-owner of Shirt Lab and Screen Printing columnist.
Equpped with a microphone, the “Catch Box” enabled those who snagged it to ask a question during the Roundtable sessions.
Brittany Long, CEO of Win with Systems, offered a presentation on email marketing with handy pointers on crafting subject lines. “Most brands should be generating 25 to 35 percent of their total revenue from email. If you have leads coming in that you aren’t consistently nurturing, you are losing sales because people who buy products through emails spend 138 percent more,” she says.
Erich Campbell, an award-winning embroidery designer and digitizer, encouraged the attendees to expand into embroidery. “It evokes values, it looks luxurious, and it catalogues experiences,” he said, noting there are ways to create interesting contrasts and provide a large design than just adding density.
Day 1 Roundtable, from left to right: Brittany Long (CEO, Win with Systems), Jonathan Tynes (owner, Kick Print), Erich Campbell (embroidery designer, host of weekly podcast “The Takeup”) and Tom Rauen (co-owner of Shirt Lab, founder and CEO of EnvisionTees.com)
Shirt Lab co-founders Marshall Atkinson and Tom Rauen address the crowd at the event’s VIP dinner.
Shirt Lab Ft. Worth VIP dinner
Renowned speaker and author Jeffrey Gitomer lent his wisdom for the VIP Shirt Lab Tribe session. He encouraged screen printers to differentiate themselves from the competition by showing customers they can provide something the competition can’t or won’t. “There is margin in better ideas,” he says.
Industry consultant Mark Coudray offered a presentation titled, “The Physics of Profit.” He says, “Your business is mass and if it’s sitting there, you have to apply force, and when your sales grow you accelerate.”
Day 2 Roundtable, from left to right: Jeffrey Gitomer (author, speaker), Marshall Atkinson (co-founder of Shirt Lab), Kerry Egeler (digital marketing expert, founder of Shirt School), Mark Coudray (founder, Coudray Growth Technologies) and Richard Greaves (industry consultant)
Shirt Lab Ft. Worth attendees gathered for a “team photo” at the event’s conclusion.
