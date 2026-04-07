Media & Substrates
PMI Tape Palletgel
The sheet supports thousands of impressions and cleans with water and a scrub pad.
PMI PalletGel is a 1 mm sheet used in screen printing to replace spray adhesive and pallet tape. It applies to pallets sized 15 1/2 x 21 inches to hold garments during printing. The sheet supports thousands of impressions and cleans with water and a scrub pad. It shifts from green to yellow at 120 degrees Fahrenheit to show pallet preheat status and support ink flow.
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MANUFACTURER: PMI Tape
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
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