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PMI Tape Palletgel

PMI Tape Palletgel

The sheet supports thousands of impressions and cleans with water and a scrub pad.

PMI PalletGel is a 1 mm sheet used in screen printing to replace spray adhesive and pallet tape. It applies to pallets sized 15 1/2 x 21 inches to hold garments during printing. The sheet supports thousands of impressions and cleans with water and a scrub pad. It shifts from green to yellow at 120 degrees Fahrenheit to show pallet preheat status and support ink flow.

PMI Tape

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: PMI Tape
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

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