Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Podcast Engineers Editor
Mixing and matching inks in the real world.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser
Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.
IN EPISODE 21, Andy MacDougall and Madeline Hagy talk about color mixing, matching, and reproducing it on repeat jobs. It seems like the entire printed graphics world has turned to digital processing and imaging. The need — and skills — required for custom mixing and printing of spot colors faded into a blur of stochastic dots spit out by 4-, 6-, and 8-color print heads. The actual printing of a specific color is controlled by the algorithms of the computer and a button. Don’t get me wrong; that’s some fancy printing hardware and software. But nobody is mixing inks in the digital world.
Screen printers, being a different species of printer, continue to work in a world where designers still call for spot colors, because it’s what we do. And Pantone, the color matching system that has been a worldwide common language between designers and printers since 1963, still remains in use.
All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the May/June digital edition.Advertisement
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Color By the Numbers
Podcast Engineers Editor
Secrets to Getting Consistent, Repeatable DTF Transfers
Infinity Her Teams Up with Nonprofit to Celebrate Volunteers During National Volunteer Week
Looking Back at the Early Years of Screen Printing: A Color Separation Showdown
Gen Z Gymnast-Turned-Printer Finds Success Through Increased Efficiency
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Hope Harbor to Receive Donation from BlueCotton’s 2024 Mary Ruth King Award Recipient
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Sports Inspired Clothing Market: The Influence of Sports on Fashion Forward Looks
-
Columns2 months ago
8 Marketing Mistakes Not to Make When Promoting Your Screen Printing Services Online
-
Editor's Note1 month ago
Livin’ the High Life
-
Marshall Atkinson1 month ago
How to Create a Winning Culture in Your Screen-Printing Business
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Screen Printing for Texture and Depth
-
Headlines2 months ago
Live Poster Printing Raises $30K for Charity
-
Headlines2 months ago
613 Originals Takes a Unique Approach to Sales Presentation