Podcast Engineers Editor

IN EPISODE 21, Andy MacDougall and Madeline Hagy talk about color mixing, matching, and reproducing it on repeat jobs. It seems like the entire printed graphics world has turned to digital processing and imaging. The need — and skills — required for custom mixing and printing of spot colors faded into a blur of stochastic dots spit out by 4-, 6-, and 8-color print heads. The actual printing of a specific color is controlled by the algorithms of the computer and a button. Don’t get me wrong; that’s some fancy printing hardware and software. But nobody is mixing inks in the digital world.

Screen printers, being a different species of printer, continue to work in a world where designers still call for spot colors, because it’s what we do. And Pantone, the color matching system that has been a worldwide common language between designers and printers since 1963, still remains in use.

All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the May/June digital edition.

