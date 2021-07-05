Media & Substrates
POWERCAP 20/00 LED Lighted Hat
Visibility of up to 72 feet with a battery life lasting up to 68 hours.
Panther Vision has added the POWERCAP 20/00 LED lighted hats. Made of 60% cotton/40% polyester with a two-piece self-closure strap, they include two LEDs with a light output of 21 lumens. They provide the power to see in the dark with an ultra-bright, dual-action LED task light system. The company reports the hats provide visibility of up to 72 feet with a battery life lasting up to 68 hours is standard.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Panther Vision
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Andy MacDougall3 months ago
Screen Printers Fight Against COVID-19
-
Education3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Social Consciousness
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Business Partners and Life Partners
-
Media & Substrates3 months ago
Hanes Printable Face Masks
-
Thomas Trimingham1 month ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now