POWERCAP 20/00 LED Lighted Hat

Visibility of up to 72 feet with a battery life lasting up to 68 hours.

 Panther Vision has added the POWERCAP 20/00 LED lighted hats. Made of 60% cotton/40% polyester with a two-piece self-closure strap, they include two LEDs with a light output of 21 lumens. They provide the power to see in the dark with an ultra-bright, dual-action LED task light system. The company reports the hats provide visibility of up to 72 feet with a battery life lasting up to 68 hours is standard.

Panther Vision

