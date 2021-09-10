Connect with us

Business & Industry

mm

Published

14 hours ago

on

PriceIt Core Shop Management Software

PriceIt Core Shop Management Software

Designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies.

PriceIt Software has launched PriceIt Core shop management software designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies. Positioned as a streamlined version of the company’s flagship PriceIt Master software, PriceIt Core offers a streamlined user interface; SMS texting; interactive estimate approvals; dynamic work orders; unlimited pricing grids orders, and estimates; QuickBooks integration; data backup and protection, and more.

PriceIt Software

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: PriceIt Software
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular