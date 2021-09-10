Business & Industry
PriceIt Core Shop Management Software
Designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies.
PriceIt Software has launched PriceIt Core shop management software designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies. Positioned as a streamlined version of the company’s flagship PriceIt Master software, PriceIt Core offers a streamlined user interface; SMS texting; interactive estimate approvals; dynamic work orders; unlimited pricing grids orders, and estimates; QuickBooks integration; data backup and protection, and more.
MANUFACTURER: PriceIt Software
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
