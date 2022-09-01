Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Print Different
Electric prints, the return of Printing United, and let’s get functional.
In this podcast, Printing United returns, some hosers in Canadia get lit and loud, I take exception to a misleading image in a rival publication, and we launch a new series of interviews on industrial and functional print with industry veteran Ron Hayden of RH Solutions. We move past Art and Ad, onto Alchemy. The size and scope of the industrial and functional usage touches every segment of society and the electronics that run them. All this and more on this month’s Art, Ad, or Alchemy podcast and companion column from the September/October digital edition.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
