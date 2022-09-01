Print Different

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.

In this podcast, Printing United returns, some hosers in Canadia get lit and loud, I take exception to a misleading image in a rival publication, and we launch a new series of interviews on industrial and functional print with industry veteran Ron Hayden of RH Solutions. We move past Art and Ad, onto Alchemy. The size and scope of the industrial and functional usage touches every segment of society and the electronics that run them. All this and more on this month’s Art, Ad, or Alchemy podcast and companion column from the September/October digital edition.