Headlines
Print Shop Raises $79K for Local Businesses with T-Shirt Fundraiser
Owners aim to extend the campaign beyond pandemic-related causes.
In an act of go-getting goodwill, the Flat Out Graphics print shop in Lansing, Michigan has raised nearly $79,000 for the local business community thanks to a T-shirt fundraiser with a unifying theme, the Lansing State Journal writes.
Owners Matt and Michelle Crumb were looking for a way to keep busy during the slowdown caused by the pandemic, so they created the “I Am Lansing” campaign with the aim of helping small businesses who were forced to suspend operations.
The article says the Crumbs began cold-calling surrounding business owners, who in turn promoted the fundraiser. So far, the shop has sold more than 5,500 shirts at $20 apiece, with $13 from every sale donated to a local business.
Though the “I Am Lansing” campaign has slowed its fundraising in recent months, Michelle Crumb says the goal moving forward is to pivot away from pandemic-related causes.
Read more at the Lansing State Journal.
