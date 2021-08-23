Connect with us

Headlines

Print Shop Raises $79K for Local Businesses with T-Shirt Fundraiser

Owners aim to extend the campaign beyond pandemic-related causes.
mm

Published

20 hours ago

on

Print Shop Raises $79K for Local Businesses with T-Shirt Fundraiser

In an act of go-getting goodwill, the Flat Out Graphics print shop in Lansing, Michigan has raised nearly $79,000 for the local business community thanks to a T-shirt fundraiser with a unifying theme, the Lansing State Journal writes.

Owners Matt and Michelle Crumb were looking for a way to keep busy during the slowdown caused by the pandemic, so they created the “I Am Lansing” campaign with the aim of helping small businesses who were forced to suspend operations.

The article says the Crumbs began cold-calling surrounding business owners, who in turn promoted the fundraiser. So far, the shop has sold more than 5,500 shirts at $20 apiece, with $13 from every sale donated to a local business.

Though the “I Am Lansing” campaign has slowed its fundraising in recent months, Michelle Crumb says the goal moving forward is to pivot away from pandemic-related causes.

Read more at the Lansing State Journal.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular