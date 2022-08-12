PrintGrip Gel Pad

Positioned as an alternative to glue adhesives.

PrintGrip 1-mm polymer gel pad is positioned as an alternative to traditional screen-printing pallet adhesives such as glue. The tacky material leaves no residue on garments, dries quickly, and lint can be removed with water, the company reports. PrintGrip is designed for three to six months of use and offered in two tacks: regular for cotton, polyester, cotton blend, and poly blend garments and PrintGrip High Tac Black for heavy fleece and tri-blends. Offered in 15.5 x 21-, 10.5 x 15.5- and 4 x 21-in. sheets.

