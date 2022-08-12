Media & Substrates
PrintGrip Gel Pad
Positioned as an alternative to glue adhesives.
PrintGrip 1-mm polymer gel pad is positioned as an alternative to traditional screen-printing pallet adhesives such as glue. The tacky material leaves no residue on garments, dries quickly, and lint can be removed with water, the company reports. PrintGrip is designed for three to six months of use and offered in two tacks: regular for cotton, polyester, cotton blend, and poly blend garments and PrintGrip High Tac Black for heavy fleece and tri-blends. Offered in 15.5 x 21-, 10.5 x 15.5- and 4 x 21-in. sheets.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: PrintGrip
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Sued by Apparel Company
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Failing T-Shirt Company Becomes a $40 Million Business
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Shop Owner Arrested on Child Sex Charges
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
Shirt Happens: 20 Ways You Can Use Humor to Build Your Screen Shop
-
Brain Squad3 weeks ago
17 Screen Printers Name Misconceptions About Heat Transfer Printing
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
Breaking Down the 6 Potential Buyer Types for Your Screen Printing Business
-
Shop Management3 days ago
Screen Printers Can Sell More Promo Swag with Online Tools and Distributors
-
Headlines1 week ago
Private Equity Firm Takes Stake in Apparel Printer