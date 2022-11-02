Media & Substrates
PrintGrip Polymer Gel Pad
Offered in three tacks.
PrintGrip 1-mm polymer gel pad is positioned as an alternative to traditional screen printing pallet adhesives such as glue. The tacky material leaves no residue on garments, dries quickly, and lint can be removed with water, the company reports. PrintGrip is designed for three to six months of use and offered in three tacks: Medium Tack White for cottons and 50/50, High Tack Yellow for cotton blends and light to medium fleece, and Super High Tack Black for heavy fleece and tri-blends. Offered in 15.5 x 21-, 10.5 x 15.5- and 4 x 21-in. sheets.
MANUFACTURER: PrintGrip
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
