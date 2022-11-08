Printing United Alliance, AATCC to Present Digital Textile Printing Conference 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — For the seventh consecutive year, Printing United Alliance and the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) will jointly present the Digital Textile Printing Conference, taking place Dec. 7-8 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham, North Carolina. With education led by industry experts, the Digital Textile Printing Conference connects leaders and innovators in the digital textile printing community. Printing United Alliance and AATCC members receive discounted registration to the event, which can be completed online at aatcc.org/aatcc-events/ printing2022.

“There is something for everyone at this year’s event – direct-to-garment, home décor, design, screen printing, sustainability, and more,” says Ray Weiss, VP, eLearning and certifications, Printing United Alliance. “We’ve even scheduled time for networking with your colleagues and to talk best practices with industry experts. Don’t miss this event!”

“What started as an experimental collaboration has become an annual event that is in high demand,” says Diana A. Wyman, executive VP, AATCC. “Technology is changing so quickly that there is always something new to see and learn.”

‘Driving Digital Textile Transformation … Go!’

This year’s Digital Textile Printing Conference features a packed agenda highlighting notable speakers, networking receptions, lunches, and an exhibitor space where attendees can explore new technology and products. The event’s theme is “Driving Digital Textile Transformation … Go!” which reflects the overarching common thread of the thought-provoking presentations that will be presented by industry experts across the two days.

The agenda for the conference is as follows:

Dec. 7: 8:45 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

“Business Growth and DTG” – presented by Victor Peῆa, OmniPrint International

“Textile Industry Update: 2022 and Beyond” – presented by Johnny Shell, Keypoint Intelligence

“Show Me the Color! New Spot Color Library Optimization” – presented by Jim Raffel and Shelby Sapusek, ColorCasters LLC

“Décor Print Story” – presented by DeeDee Davis, Décor Print

“Panel Discussion: Empowering the Print Community to Better Understand the Interior Design Industry” – led by Adrienne Palmer, Big Picture Magazine, featuring panelists Michael Sanders, Digital Bias Consulting; Kathryn Sanders, Western Sensibility; and Alyssa McNamara, Shutterfly

Networking Lunch and Learn

“On Demand Direct Print”– presented by Steven Amitai, Greentex America

“Digital Product Passports” – presented by Lily Hogan, Toxnot

“How to Formulate Pigment Inkjet Inks for Fashion and Apparel Applications” – presented by Scott Donovan, DuPont Industries

“Computer to Screen Applications for Garment Printing” – presented by Dr. Carl Blue, Clemson University

Networking Reception

Dec. 8: 8:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

“Digital Textile Printing as an Artistic Medium” – presented by Kathryn Sanders, Western Sensibility

“Performing Color Process Control in Digital Textile Printing” – presented by Viktor Lazzeri, Barbieri Electronics

“TextileRGB (Fogra 58): The Overarching Digital Textile Working Space” – presented by Joe Tschudi, Tschudi Software

“LED Lighting & Color Matching” – How Textile Companies are Dealing with the Revolution” – presented by James Summers, JUST Normlicht

“Advancements in Digital Textile Manufacturing” – presented by Frank Henderson, Henderson Sewing

“How to Get the Best Fitting Apparel Using Today/Tomorrow Technologies” – presented by Daniel Watts, Pattern Room Sales Pty Ltd.

Networking Lunch and Adjourn

Digital Textile Printing Conference Exhibition and Sponsorship

Tabletop exhibits and networking breaks are key benefits of the Digital Textile Printing Conference. The event’s newest Premium package includes a promotional video, email, and free registration, and members of Printing United Alliance and AATCC receive discounted exhibitor rates. For more information on exhibition or sponsorship, visit aatcc.org/aatcc-events/ printing2022/#Tabletops.

Event Accommodations

Those attending the event may take advantage of the event room block at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel. Reservations may be made online, or attendees can contact the hotel directly and specify attendance at the Printing United Alliance/AATCC Conference to receive the group rate of $149/night. The group rate will be available until 5 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 11, or until the group block is sold out.

Printing United Alliance Membership

For more information about joining Printing United Alliance and enjoying member benefits such as discounted attendance to events like the Digital Textile Printing Conference, visit printing.org.