Printing United Alliance Announces 2021 Student Scholarship Program Recipients

(PRESS RELEASE) — Printing United Alliance, a member-based printing and graphic arts association, has announced the recipients of its 2021 Student Scholarship Program.

The annual scholarship program, supported by donations from endowment investors and industry leaders through the Printing United Alliance Foundation, provides financial support to students planning a future in the printing and graphic arts industry.

The program grants a total of $50,000 in educational assistance to graphic communications students around the world for the 2021-22 academic year. Students receiving the scholarship are enrolled to attend a Printing United Alliance Educational Member college or university full time (12 or more credits) for the fall 2021 semester, and are committed to pursuing a career in graphic communications, printing technology, or printing management. Recipients must also have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

“In a time when industry fortitude is most important, the continued desire for students in printing and graphic arts to study the latest technology and innovations is a healthy sign for the future generation of this industry. We congratulate those who have worked hard diligently to be selected for this scholarship,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance.

The scholarship recipients are:

Emily McSwain, Cal Poly State University

Kimberly Chin, Cal Poly State University

Lauren Mindolovich, Cal Poly State University

Mallory Browne, Cal Poly State University

Owen Christensen, Cal Poly State University

Christina Kouzi, Central Piedmont Community College

Caroline Keller, Clemson University

Cassandra Nicholl, Clemson University

Lauren Toler, Clemson University

Andrew Friedman, Ferris State

Abigail Rodriguez-Colón, Georgia Southern University

Laura Cirstea, Stuttgart Media University (Germany)

Haliah Offutt, Illinois State University

Kalani Ferguson, Illinois State University

Nazli Altay, Marmara University (Turkey)

Kowshik Saha, North Carolina State University

Kaylee Long, Pittsburgh State University

Anastasia Partserniak, Ryerson University

Georgia Graham, Ryerson University

Jasmine Dawdy, Ryerson University

Lara Capistrano, Ryerson University

Lorena Florea, Ryerson University

Marwa Bandakji, Ryerson University

Nancy Ly, Ryerson University

Samir Macklai, Ryerson University

