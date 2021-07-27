Press Releases
Printing United Alliance Announces 2021 Student Scholarship Program Recipients
Annual program grants a total of $50,000 in educational assistance to graphic communications students.
(PRESS RELEASE) — Printing United Alliance, a member-based printing and graphic arts association, has announced the recipients of its 2021 Student Scholarship Program.
The annual scholarship program, supported by donations from endowment investors and industry leaders through the Printing United Alliance Foundation, provides financial support to students planning a future in the printing and graphic arts industry.
The program grants a total of $50,000 in educational assistance to graphic communications students around the world for the 2021-22 academic year. Students receiving the scholarship are enrolled to attend a Printing United Alliance Educational Member college or university full time (12 or more credits) for the fall 2021 semester, and are committed to pursuing a career in graphic communications, printing technology, or printing management. Recipients must also have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.
“In a time when industry fortitude is most important, the continued desire for students in printing and graphic arts to study the latest technology and innovations is a healthy sign for the future generation of this industry. We congratulate those who have worked hard diligently to be selected for this scholarship,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance.
The scholarship recipients are:
Emily McSwain, Cal Poly State University
Kimberly Chin, Cal Poly State University
Lauren Mindolovich, Cal Poly State University
Mallory Browne, Cal Poly State University
Owen Christensen, Cal Poly State University
Christina Kouzi, Central Piedmont Community College
Caroline Keller, Clemson University
Cassandra Nicholl, Clemson University
Lauren Toler, Clemson University
Andrew Friedman, Ferris State
Abigail Rodriguez-Colón, Georgia Southern University
Laura Cirstea, Stuttgart Media University (Germany)
Haliah Offutt, Illinois State University
Kalani Ferguson, Illinois State University
Nazli Altay, Marmara University (Turkey)
Kowshik Saha, North Carolina State University
Kaylee Long, Pittsburgh State University
Anastasia Partserniak, Ryerson University
Georgia Graham, Ryerson University
Jasmine Dawdy, Ryerson University
Lara Capistrano, Ryerson University
Lorena Florea, Ryerson University
Marwa Bandakji, Ryerson University
Nancy Ly, Ryerson University
Samir Macklai, Ryerson University
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Printing United Alliance Announces 2021 Student Scholarship Program Recipients
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
FESPA Global Print Expo Set for Return to Berlin in Spring 2022
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
Screen Printers Could Receive Thousands of Dollars in Cash Back from IRS
A Strategy Guide for Screen Printers to Solve Post-COVID Challenges
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Education4 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Social Consciousness
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
-
Media & Substrates4 months ago
Hanes Printable Face Masks
-
Case Studies2 months ago
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
-
Best of the Business3 months ago
Diversity, Inclusivity, and the Screen Printing Industry
-
Videos3 months ago
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two