PRINTING United Alliance Announces 2024 Pinnacle Award Winners

(PRESS RELEASE) Fairfax, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2024 Pinnacle Awards program. The winning products and technologies can be accessed on the special online showcase here, with many being showcased at PRINTING United Expo this September 10-12 in Las Vegas.

Member-Exclusive Pinnacle Awards

The 2024 Pinnacle Awards are open exclusively to Alliance supplier members and, this year, judges awarded 19 Pinnacle Technology Award recipients and a total of 57 Pinnacle Product Award recipients (for both non-output and output categories), after reviewing an impressive amount of product submissions.

“Congratulations to all of the winners for their remarkable Pinnacle Award contributions and inspiring us all,” said Dawn Nye, program manager, PRINTING United Alliance. “We are thrilled to announce the recipients of this year’s Pinnacle Awards, celebrating the groundbreaking innovations and exceptional achievements shaping our industry’s future.”

Winners’ Showcase

Each year, a variety of award categories are offered so companies can truly showcase the very best in each type of industry product and technology.

Pinnacle Technology Awards

The Pinnacle Technology Awards recognize innovative solutions that are pinpointed as having a significant impact on printing and graphics companies. The 2024 Pinnacle Technology Award winners are as follows (listed alphabetically by company, with the technology next), and can be viewed online here.

Alwan Color Expertise – Hydra Spectral Prediction technology

Antigro Designer – Antigro Designer

Color Management Group (CMG) – StealthColor / ColorRadar

Cutworx USA – Neolt Factory XY DTF (direct-to-film) Cutter

FUJIFILM Graphic Communication Division – Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED

Graphic Solid Inks, Inc. – People & Technology – Smart CleanJector by People & Technology

ImageXpert Inc. – ImageXpert Print Station

InfoFlo Print – InfoFlo Print

Inkcups – Lustre Effect achieved with the Helix® ONE

Inkcups – XJET Switch direct-to-bag printer digitally decorating Clear PVC Concert Bags

Inkcups – Laser Transparent Pin Curing (TPC) on the Double Helix®

Kornit Digital – Kornit Apollo

Nix Sensor Ltd. – Nix Print Pro Printing Press Software

PlanProphet – PlanProphet Inc. featuring Customer Portal + PlanProphet Payments

Radix Softwares – OnPrintShop v11

Roland DGA Corporation – Dimensor S Large-format Texture Printer

Taktiful – Taktify

Techkon USA – SmartInk

Xerox Corporation – Fleet Management and Analytics Solutions: Xerox® FreeFlow® Vision and Xerox® Vision Connect

Pinnacle Product Awards

The Pinnacle Product Award competition is focused on manufacturer products in both output and non-output categories. These two main categories are then divided into sub-categories to ensure similar products are judged accordingly with similar feature set.

Companies receiving a Pinnacle Product Award this year in the non-output category include (with many companies receiving multiple awards) are: Agfa; Antigro Designer; Barbieri electronic snc; Cutworx USA; DAF Products Inc.; Drytac; Fiery, LLC; Fisher Textiles; FUJIFILM Graphic Communication Division; HyggeMail / Minuteman Press Natick; LexJet; M&R Printing Equipment Inc.; MultiCam, Inc./Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems; Roland DGA Corporation; Rollem Intl.; SAATI Americas Corp.; Sihl; Siser North America; STAHLS’; TAYA CANVAS (SHANGHAI) Co., Ltd.; TVF; Ultraflex Systems Inc.; UW Solutions; and X-Rite Pantone.

Visit the non-output winners’ gallery.

Those companies winning one or more Pinnacle Awards in the output category in 2024 are: Agfa; Durst Image Technology US LLC (Durst North America); Epson America, Inc.; FUJIFILM Graphic Communication Division; M&R Printing Equipment Inc.; Mimaki USA; MUTOH America Inc.; Roland DGA Corporation Inc.; and Vanguard Digital Printing Systems.

See the winning output technology gallery.

