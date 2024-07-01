Press Releases
PRINTING United Alliance Announces 2024 Pinnacle Award Winners
Popular member-exclusive awards program identifies and recognizes game-changing industry technology and solutions.
(PRESS RELEASE) Fairfax, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2024 Pinnacle Awards program. The winning products and technologies can be accessed on the special online showcase here, with many being showcased at PRINTING United Expo this September 10-12 in Las Vegas.
Member-Exclusive Pinnacle Awards
The 2024 Pinnacle Awards are open exclusively to Alliance supplier members and, this year, judges awarded 19 Pinnacle Technology Award recipients and a total of 57 Pinnacle Product Award recipients (for both non-output and output categories), after reviewing an impressive amount of product submissions.
“Congratulations to all of the winners for their remarkable Pinnacle Award contributions and inspiring us all,” said Dawn Nye, program manager, PRINTING United Alliance. “We are thrilled to announce the recipients of this year’s Pinnacle Awards, celebrating the groundbreaking innovations and exceptional achievements shaping our industry’s future.”
Winners’ Showcase
Each year, a variety of award categories are offered so companies can truly showcase the very best in each type of industry product and technology.
Pinnacle Technology Awards
The Pinnacle Technology Awards recognize innovative solutions that are pinpointed as having a significant impact on printing and graphics companies. The 2024 Pinnacle Technology Award winners are as follows (listed alphabetically by company, with the technology next), and can be viewed online here.
- Alwan Color Expertise – Hydra Spectral Prediction technology
- Antigro Designer – Antigro Designer
- Color Management Group (CMG) – StealthColor / ColorRadar
- Cutworx USA – Neolt Factory XY DTF (direct-to-film) Cutter
- FUJIFILM Graphic Communication Division – Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED
- Graphic Solid Inks, Inc. – People & Technology – Smart CleanJector by People & Technology
- ImageXpert Inc. – ImageXpert Print Station
- InfoFlo Print – InfoFlo Print
- Inkcups – Lustre Effect achieved with the Helix® ONE
- Inkcups – XJET Switch direct-to-bag printer digitally decorating Clear PVC Concert Bags
- Inkcups – Laser Transparent Pin Curing (TPC) on the Double Helix®
- Kornit Digital – Kornit Apollo
- Nix Sensor Ltd. – Nix Print Pro Printing Press Software
- PlanProphet – PlanProphet Inc. featuring Customer Portal + PlanProphet Payments
- Radix Softwares – OnPrintShop v11
- Roland DGA Corporation – Dimensor S Large-format Texture Printer
- Taktiful – Taktify
- Techkon USA – SmartInk
- Xerox Corporation – Fleet Management and Analytics Solutions: Xerox® FreeFlow® Vision and Xerox® Vision Connect
Pinnacle Product Awards
The Pinnacle Product Award competition is focused on manufacturer products in both output and non-output categories. These two main categories are then divided into sub-categories to ensure similar products are judged accordingly with similar feature set.Advertisement
Companies receiving a Pinnacle Product Award this year in the non-output category include (with many companies receiving multiple awards) are: Agfa; Antigro Designer; Barbieri electronic snc; Cutworx USA; DAF Products Inc.; Drytac; Fiery, LLC; Fisher Textiles; FUJIFILM Graphic Communication Division; HyggeMail / Minuteman Press Natick; LexJet; M&R Printing Equipment Inc.; MultiCam, Inc./Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems; Roland DGA Corporation; Rollem Intl.; SAATI Americas Corp.; Sihl; Siser North America; STAHLS’; TAYA CANVAS (SHANGHAI) Co., Ltd.; TVF; Ultraflex Systems Inc.; UW Solutions; and X-Rite Pantone.
Visit the non-output winners’ gallery.
Those companies winning one or more Pinnacle Awards in the output category in 2024 are: Agfa; Durst Image Technology US LLC (Durst North America); Epson America, Inc.; FUJIFILM Graphic Communication Division; M&R Printing Equipment Inc.; Mimaki USA; MUTOH America Inc.; Roland DGA Corporation Inc.; and Vanguard Digital Printing Systems.
See the winning output technology gallery.
For more information about the Pinnacle Awards program, and to learn how to become involved in future programs, visit https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/.
Join the Alliance
If you would like to learn more about becoming an Alliance member to participate in exclusive awards programs like the Pinnacle Awards, visit www.printing.org/membership, or call 888-385-3588 to speak with our membership team for more information.Advertisement
About PRINTING United Alliance: PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, comprised of the industry’s vast communities. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education and training via iLEARNING+, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from our leading media brands – Printing Impressions, Packaging Impressions, Wide-format Impressions, In-plant Impressions, and Apparelist. A division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is a global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain. PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Grading the Upgrades and Improvements to CorelDraw 2024
Promo Direct Introduces New Collection of Back-to-School Products
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
5 Solutions to Tame Frustrating Digital Prints
730 Printing Tour to Hit 9 US Cities This Summer
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Infinity Her Teams Up with Nonprofit to Celebrate Volunteers During National Volunteer Week
-
Andy MacDougall1 month ago
Real-World Color: How to Mix It, Match It and Reproduce It Repeatedly
-
Columns2 months ago
Looking Back at the Early Years of Screen Printing: A Color Separation Showdown
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Gen Z Gymnast-Turned-Printer Finds Success Through Increased Efficiency
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
-
Shop Management1 month ago
Become a Master Negotiator
-
Product Wrap-Up1 month ago
Screen Printing Products Wrap-Up for May-June
-
Case Studies1 month ago
How to Save on Printing Costs By Reducing Your Color Palette