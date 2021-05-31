Press Releases
Printing United Alliance Announces Color Ready! 2021 Virtual Conference
Sessions covering the fundamentals of color management to take place June 9-10.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Alliance has announced its Color Ready! virtual conference will take place online on June 9-10.
The 20-minute, tutorial-style sessions were developed for anyone involved in the color printing supply chain, including creative and brand professionals, production specialists, and color management experts. Registration is free and available online here. Those who register can access the recordings through Aug. 31, 2021.
Color Ready! attendees will learn the fundamentals of color management, including: terminology, requirements, and the components needed for success; how to implement color management workflows in design and production environments; best practices for building and using ICC profiles in graphic design applications to get the best color; how to evaluate the components in color workflows and resolve problems to achieve color success; and how to leverage color management to save time, reduce rework, print more predictable and accurate color, and streamline workflows.
Color Ready! is also designed to benefit those involved with color throughout the life cycle of a printed job, including: salespeople and CSRs who want a better understanding of color to improve communication with their internal and external customers; brand owners who want to protect brand color accuracy and consistency; designers who want to communicate color more effectively with their printers and customers and produce outstanding color; and prepress professionals who want a deeper understanding of color management.
“Color Ready! offers real-world, practical information presented by some of the best color minds in the industry,” says Joe Marin, senior VP, education and training, Printing United Alliance. “If you’re involved with color reproduction at any level, and at any point in the print production process, there’s definitely a session that’s right for you at Color Ready!”
Day 1: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
- Don Hutcheson, president, HutchColor LLC
- Dave Hunter, president, ChromaChecker
- Ron Ellis, principal, Ron Ellis Consulting LLC
- Thorsten Braun, CTO, ColorLogic GmbH
- Dan Gillespie, director of technical services, Alder Color Solutions
- William Li, color products manager, Kodak
- Dan Uress, CEO, Colorware USA Inc.
- Steve Upton, president, CHROMiX Inc.
- Mark Bohan, director color solutions, Konica Minolta Business Solutions
- Joe Marin, senior VP, education and training, Printing United Alliance
Day 2: Thursday, June 10, 2021
- Ray Weiss, director of digital print programs, Printing United Alliance
- Don Hutcheson, president, HutchColor LLC
- Marc Levine, director of business development, GMG Americas
- Pat Herold, manager of tech support, CHROMiX Inc.
- Abhay Sharma, professor, School of Graphic Communications Management, Ryerson University
- Shelby Sapusek, consultant & chief marketing officer, ColorCasters LLC
- Ben Starr, director of technology, Color Management Group
- Dan Reid, president, RPimaging INC
- Peter Pretzer, ColorPath Solutions development manager, FUJIFILM North America Corp.
- Jim Raffel, trainer/consultant/CEO, ColorCasters LLC
To register for the Color Ready! virtual conference, free to all attendees and accessible through Aug. 31, 2021, click here.
