Press Releases
Printing United Alliance Announces Incoming 2022 Board of Director Members
Longtime industry executives represent various printing communities.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA — Printing United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., has announced the incoming members of the association’s board of directors for 2022. Three new board members join the established group of industry executives from Kornit Digital, M&R Printing Equipment, and YRSTORE Inc.
“We could not be more pleased with the esteemed industry members engaging in this year’s Printing United Alliance board of directors,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “In a time when collaboration is more important than ever, we are incredibly excited about the task ahead of us in generating new ideas, representing this great industry in even more significant ways, and identifying trends and opportunities where we can, together, support and equip anyone involved in printing with the very best programs, research, and resources for years to come.”
The 2022 Printing United Alliance Board of Directors are:
• Chairman: Christopher Bernat, Principal, Print Mannschaft
• First Vice Chair: Michael Marcian, CEO, Corporate Communications Group
• Second Vice Chair: Dean DeMarco, Director of Graphic Services, IDL Worldwide
• Third Vice Chair: Brooke Hamilton, President & CEO, NPI
• Treasurer: Lane Hickey-Wiggins, President & CEO, Douglass Screen Printers dba DPRINT
• Secretary: Brian Hite, Principal, Co-Founder, Image Options
• Immediate Past Chair: Paul Cousineau, VP, Prepress Operations, Continuous Improvement, IT Ops Support, Dow Jones and Company
• Chair of Chairmen’s Advisory Council: Scott Crosby, VP, Sales & Marketing, Transcontinental PLM
• Associate Vice Chair: Scott Schinlever, COO, Global Inkjet Business, EFI
• Ex Officio: Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance
• Brian Adam, President, Olympus Group
• Andrew Bullock, Partner, Spanner
• Roger Chamberlain, Assistant VP, Administrative Services & Facilities, The Cincinnati Insurance Company
• Chris Feryn, President, Premier Press
• Jack Frank, Color Process Manager North America, Multi Packaging Solutions Division, WestRock
• Kevin Gazdag, President, KG Graphics Decor
• Jecka Glasman, Chief Commercial Officer, Kornit Digital*
• Brian Keith, Senior Program Manager, Print Manufacturing & Color Management, Packaging and Content, Microsoft
• Michael Magerl, President, Trabon
• Joseph Olivo, President, Perfect Communications
• Edward Pidcock, President, Chillybears
• Heather Poulin, VP, Commercial & Industrial Printing Marketing, Ricoh USA
• Timothy Saur, Managing Director, North America, Durst Imaging Technology US (Durst North America)
• Elaine Scrima, VP of Operations, GSP Companies
• Danny Sweem, CEO, M&R Printing Equipment*
• Michael Wagner, COO, Butler Technologies
• Tim Williams, CEO, YRSTORE Inc.*
“We have an exciting group of dynamic board members including several new people from the apparel and digital textile markets,” says Bernat. “As our industry matures, it continues to diversify. Print truly is everywhere and it is more united than ever.”
In the coming year, the board of directors will meet regularly to provide insight on a range of initiatives and community-building activities, serve as a source for new initiatives, and provide perspective from their respective long-standing roles in the industry.Advertisement
To learn more about Printing United Alliance leadership and for more information on how to become involved, visit sgia.org/about/volunteer-leadership.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
InkSoft Releases Free Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise
Printing United Alliance Announces Incoming 2022 Board of Director Members
Roland DGA to Host Virtual Product Launch Event on Oct. 13
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
New Andy Warhol Exhibit Shows Final Screen Prints of Career
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Photo Gallery2 months ago
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
-
Business & Industry3 months ago
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
-
Headlines2 months ago
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views
-
Photo Gallery2 months ago
13 Iconic Band T-Shirts That Will Strike a Chord with Screen Printers
-
Buzz Session2 months ago
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
-
Headlines3 months ago
Screen Printers Could Receive Thousands of Dollars in Cash Back from IRS
-
Podcasts4 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists