Printing United Alliance Announces Incoming 2022 Board of Director Members

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA — Printing United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., has announced the incoming members of the association’s board of directors for 2022. Three new board members join the established group of industry executives from Kornit Digital, M&R Printing Equipment, and YRSTORE Inc.

“We could not be more pleased with the esteemed industry members engaging in this year’s Printing United Alliance board of directors,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “In a time when collaboration is more important than ever, we are incredibly excited about the task ahead of us in generating new ideas, representing this great industry in even more significant ways, and identifying trends and opportunities where we can, together, support and equip anyone involved in printing with the very best programs, research, and resources for years to come.”

The 2022 Printing United Alliance Board of Directors are:

• Chairman: Christopher Bernat, Principal, Print Mannschaft

• First Vice Chair: Michael Marcian, CEO, Corporate Communications Group

• Second Vice Chair: Dean DeMarco, Director of Graphic Services, IDL Worldwide

• Third Vice Chair: Brooke Hamilton, President & CEO, NPI

• Treasurer: Lane Hickey-Wiggins, President & CEO, Douglass Screen Printers dba DPRINT

• Secretary: Brian Hite, Principal, Co-Founder, Image Options

• Immediate Past Chair: Paul Cousineau, VP, Prepress Operations, Continuous Improvement, IT Ops Support, Dow Jones and Company

• Chair of Chairmen’s Advisory Council: Scott Crosby, VP, Sales & Marketing, Transcontinental PLM

• Associate Vice Chair: Scott Schinlever, COO, Global Inkjet Business, EFI

• Ex Officio: Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance

• Brian Adam, President, Olympus Group

• Andrew Bullock, Partner, Spanner

• Roger Chamberlain, Assistant VP, Administrative Services & Facilities, The Cincinnati Insurance Company

• Chris Feryn, President, Premier Press

• Jack Frank, Color Process Manager North America, Multi Packaging Solutions Division, WestRock

• Kevin Gazdag, President, KG Graphics Decor

• Jecka Glasman, Chief Commercial Officer, Kornit Digital*

• Brian Keith, Senior Program Manager, Print Manufacturing & Color Management, Packaging and Content, Microsoft

• Michael Magerl, President, Trabon

• Joseph Olivo, President, Perfect Communications

• Edward Pidcock, President, Chillybears

• Heather Poulin, VP, Commercial & Industrial Printing Marketing, Ricoh USA

• Timothy Saur, Managing Director, North America, Durst Imaging Technology US (Durst North America)

• Elaine Scrima, VP of Operations, GSP Companies

• Danny Sweem, CEO, M&R Printing Equipment*

• Michael Wagner, COO, Butler Technologies

• Tim Williams, CEO, YRSTORE Inc.*

“We have an exciting group of dynamic board members including several new people from the apparel and digital textile markets,” says Bernat. “As our industry matures, it continues to diversify. Print truly is everywhere and it is more united than ever.”

In the coming year, the board of directors will meet regularly to provide insight on a range of initiatives and community-building activities, serve as a source for new initiatives, and provide perspective from their respective long-standing roles in the industry.

To learn more about Printing United Alliance leadership and for more information on how to become involved, visit sgia.org/about/volunteer-leadership.