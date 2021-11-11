Press Releases
Printing United Alliance Inducts New Academy Members
The Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technologies hosted a virtual awards ceremony to recognize the inductees.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., welcomed the newest inductees to the prestigious Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technologies (ASDPT) during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Joe Clarke Innovator Awards were also recognized during the event.
Who Is the ASDPT?
Established in 1973 by the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (now Printing United Alliance) board of directors, ASDPT is an international organization of expert printers, suppliers, consultants, media, and educators who have made significant contributions to the growth of the screen and digital printing industries. Each year, The Academy accepts nominations for new members who have demonstrated an industry commitment through their work and/or educational efforts. Inductees must be officially recommended by at least three current members to be considered.
Newest ASDPT Inductees
This year, both 2020 and 2021 member inductees were celebrated during the virtual ceremony. These members include:
• Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting (2020)
• Roberto Gonzalez Ojeda, Ultrasol Inks (2020)
• Ray Weiss, Printing United Alliance (2020)
• Mick Orr, IKONICS Corporation (2021)
• Jim Raffel, ColorCasters (2021)
Joe Clarke Innovator Award Recipients
Also awarded during the virtual ceremony were the 2020 and 2021 Joe Clarke Innovator Award recipients. Those receiving this special award must exhibit the Joe Clarke spirit of innovation through inventing or renovating existing products, processes, or methodologies, and have shared the knowledge, products, or methodologies with the public. Qualifying nominees’ contributions must be widely accepted and in use at the time of the nomination. The 2020 and 2021 Joe Clarke Innovator Award recipients are:
• Mark Coudray, “Business Innovation and Software Technology” (2020)
• Geoff McCue, “Innovation in Screen Printing Technology” (2020)
• Thorsten Braun, Color-Logic, “Business Innovation and Software Technology” (2021)
• Paul Edwards, EFI, “Digital Printing Innovation” (2021)
Academy members are active industry professionals who provide technical education, consultation, adjudication of printing image quality, and promotion of the industry’s technical and commercial development. For more information about the group, visit sgia.org/about/academy.
“We are excited to be able to recognize the contributions these individuals have and continue to make to our industry,” states Laura Maybaum, chair of the Academy. “We are a stronger industry as a result.”
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
