Printing United Alliance Names 2022 Ben Franklin Honor Society Inductees
Nine individuals were selected for their contributions to the print and graphics communication industry.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., today announces that nine industry notables have been inducted into its prestigious Ben Franklin Honor Society (BFHS). The inductees were welcomed in a private virtual ceremony on Nov. 17. More information about the BFHS can be found on the BFHS community page.
The historical BFHS recognizes and honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement and betterment of the printing and graphic communications industry through meritorious service. The society comprises Alliance members and other industry leadership.
The 2022 BFHS inductees are:
- Christopher Bernat, Print Mannschaft
- Paul Cousineau, Cousineau Consulting
- Gary Field, Cal Poly University
- Steve Johnson, Copresco
- Charles “Pat” McBride, Envision Printing
- Gerry Michael, GA Michael & Associates
- Jeff Stoudt, The Printing Industry of the Carolinas
- Jeff White, Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation
- Trish Witkowski, FoldFactory.com
“Each of these individuals has made unique contributions to the printing industry,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “The breadth of their endeavors is remarkable, and I look forward to seeing their continued contributions in the years to come. On behalf of the Alliance, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s inductees for this distinguished honor.”
