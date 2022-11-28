Printing United Alliance Names 2022 Ben Franklin Honor Society Inductees

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., today announces that nine industry notables have been inducted into its prestigious Ben Franklin Honor Society (BFHS). The inductees were welcomed in a private virtual ceremony on Nov. 17. More information about the BFHS can be found on the BFHS community page.

Ben Franklin Honor Society Industry Leadership

The historical BFHS recognizes and honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement and betterment of the printing and graphic communications industry through meritorious service. The society comprises Alliance members and other industry leadership.

The 2022 BFHS inductees are:

Christopher Bernat, Print Mannschaft

Paul Cousineau, Cousineau Consulting

Gary Field, Cal Poly University

Steve Johnson, Copresco

Charles “Pat” McBride, Envision Printing

Gerry Michael, GA Michael & Associates

Jeff Stoudt, The Printing Industry of the Carolinas

Jeff White, Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation

Trish Witkowski, FoldFactory.com

“Each of these individuals has made unique contributions to the printing industry,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “The breadth of their endeavors is remarkable, and I look forward to seeing their continued contributions in the years to come. On behalf of the Alliance, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s inductees for this distinguished honor.”