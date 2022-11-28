Connect with us

Press Releases

Printing United Alliance Names 2022 Ben Franklin Honor Society Inductees

Nine individuals were selected for their contributions to the print and graphics communication industry.
mm

Published

14 hours ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., today announces that nine industry notables have been inducted into its prestigious Ben Franklin Honor Society (BFHS). The inductees were welcomed in a private virtual ceremony on Nov. 17. More information about the BFHS can be found on the BFHS community page.

Ben Franklin Honor Society Industry Leadership
The historical BFHS recognizes and honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement and betterment of the printing and graphic communications industry through meritorious service. The society comprises Alliance members and other industry leadership.

The 2022 BFHS inductees are:

  • Christopher Bernat, Print Mannschaft
  • Paul Cousineau, Cousineau Consulting
  • Gary Field, Cal Poly University
  • Steve Johnson, Copresco
  • Charles “Pat” McBride, Envision Printing
  • Gerry Michael, GA Michael & Associates
  • Jeff Stoudt, The Printing Industry of the Carolinas
  • Jeff White, Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation
  • Trish Witkowski, FoldFactory.com

“Each of these individuals has made unique contributions to the printing industry,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “The breadth of their endeavors is remarkable, and I look forward to seeing their continued contributions in the years to come. On behalf of the Alliance, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s inductees for this distinguished honor.”

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE

Advertisement

Latest Feeds

Advertisement

Most Popular