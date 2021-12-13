Press Releases
Printing United Alliance Offers Free Membership and Services for Students
Students must be enrolled in a PUA educational member institution to receive free access to organization’s tools and resources.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — In its continued commitment to the industry to further support printing and graphic arts education, Printing United Alliance — the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S. — is excited to share that it has created an even more robust program for the betterment of the industry with new and enhanced membership services for educational members. Students who are enrolled in an educational institution that is an active member of Printing United Alliance receive free membership to the Alliance. Their free membership offers access to online training and education, certifications and special trade badges, career resources, scholarships, webinars, discounts, awards programs, leading industry events, and so much more. More information is available at sgia.org/join/students.
Students also receive free membership to Printing United Alliance as an Individual member for two years past graduation as they enter the workforce to ensure future success and so they have the very best tools and resources as they establish themselves in their career.
TAGA Membership Now Available to All Student Members
Printing United Alliance student members are now able to join TAGA, the Technical Association of the Graphic Arts, at no additional cost. Historically, membership to TAGA was a separate membership. TAGA is renowned for its access to a network of fellow industry professionals and academics conducting research and development in the diverse field of graphic communications.
“Our commitment to the future of printing and graphic communications remains paramount,” says Ford Bowers, Printing United Alliance CEO. “We’re excited to be working with some of the very best schools and universities in the nation in equipping students with the latest insights, trends, information, and technology to set them up for a successful and rewarding career in print.”
Educational Institution members and students have access to the following Printing United Alliance programs and services:Advertisement
• Joint membership to TAGA
• Full site access to printing.org
• eCommerce discount
• Printing United Journal subscription
• Open access to leading industry listservs and PRINTERLink forums
• Free webinars with industry experts
• Students receive free access to dozens of iLearning courses
• Research and economics reporting (*free for educational institutions)
• Free pass to Printing United Expo, the three most important days in printing
• Access for students to participate in industry-leading print awards programs
• Ability for students to participate in the Printing United Alliance Scholarship Program
Many of the leading educational institutions in the country are Printing United Alliance members, including Cal Poly State University, Central Piedmont Community College, Clemson University, Ferris State, Georgia Southern University, Illinois State University, North Carolina State University, Pittsburgh State University, Ryerson University, and dozens more.
Those educational institutions looking for more information about membership and student involvement, visit sgia.org/join/benefits/educational-institutions, or call the Printing United Alliance membership team: 888-385-3588.
